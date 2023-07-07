Depression: what to look for and three ways to help

Coco Lee, best known as the voice of “Mulan,” died by suicide on July 5. Her death has sparked another debate about mental health. According to a 2023 Gallup poll, 29% of American adults have struggled with depression, a 17.8% leap from 2015.

“So many people hold in their feelings and emotions unhealthily. They may feel that they are a burden to others, won’t be taken seriously, or will scare someone if they share their true feelings,” said Carol Deely, founder of Gabriel’s Light, to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Those who struggle with depression often suffer in silence. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is one of many celebrities who’ve spoken openly about his battle with depression. The “Fast & The Furious” star admitted that his mother saved him from an “attempted suicide at 15.”

According to Wise Voter, the U.S. ranks No.23 in the world for suicide rates — SAVE Suicide Prevention statistic reveals 800,000 people die by suicide each year. If you think your loved one is battling depression, here are a few symptoms to look for:

poor concentration

feelings of excessive guilt or low self-worth

hopelessness about the future

thoughts about dying or suicide

disrupted sleep

changes in appetite or weight

feeling very tired or low in energy

Now that you’re aware of the symptoms, there are four measures you can take to help: active listening, sharing your concerns, helping them seek help, and encouragement.

Listen

If you notice your loved one having a hard time, don’t just dismiss it as their having a bad day at work or — especially if they’re teenagers — being moody because of hormones. And while it’s important to ask questions, be sure to not sound like a drill sergeant. Practicing active listening can help create a safe place for those struggling.

“When we reach out for support, we give ourselves the gift of healing and hope. Asking for help is NEVER a sign of weakness,” said Deely.

Bring up your concerns

After listening, really digest what they’re saying. Avoid asking questions that make you the center of attention. Focus on them and their needs and ask where you can be of help. Even if they don’t have an answer, this is the perfect time for you to get active and show your interest in them letting them know that they matter.

“Sometimes people with depression want to talk about how they feel, and they want to be supported. But, sometimes, they want to talk about other things, and they don’t need to be treated as special cases,” according to Better Help.

Help seek treatment

Once you’ve built trust by listening and showing genuine care, they might be more receptive to your advice about getting treatment. Help them see there’s no shame in how they feel or why they feel the way they do. Continuing being a safe place to talk about therapy, doctors and even medications.

“There are also alternative or complementary therapy approaches, which have been found to be beneficial to mitigate the symptoms of depression,” said Yoon. “These include light therapy, vitamins or supplements, physical exercise, mindfulness-based meditation, and other creative expressive forms of therapy.”

Be encouraging

Support your loved one’s day-to-day routine, participating in activates and continuing to listen and pay attention. Those with depression might prefer to figure things out on their own; encourage self-care routines, journaling or finding new hobbies.

“Depression is treatable,” said Dr. Rebecca Brendel, president of the American Psychiatric Association, to CNN. “The earlier that we seek help, the more effectively and more rapidly it can help get us back on track.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, seek a professional. You can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline anytime by dialing 988.