Black History Month events Feb. 2-4 at Georgia Archives

On Feb. 2, there will be two sessions. From 9:30-10:30 a.m., Archives Collection Archivist Tamika Strong will speak on “Road to Desegregation: An Overview of Georgia’s Response.” Then from 10:45-11:45 a.m., Madelyn Nix and Doris Thomas will present “Moment in Time: A Discussion of School Desegregation.” These Atlanta natives will share their firsthand accounts.

On Feb. 3, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., historian Velma Maia Fann will present “Mamie George Williams: Getting Everything of Value Out of It For the Race.” Fann has done extensive research on Williams, the first woman to represent Georgia at a Republican National Convention and the first African American woman to serve on at committee there.