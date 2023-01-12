Black History Month events Feb. 2-4 at Georgia Archives

The Georgia Archives and the metro Atlanta chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) will host a free Black History Month symposium at the Georgia Archives Feb. 2-4, focusing on education, history and genealogy.
On Feb. 2, there will be two sessions. From 9:30-10:30 a.m., Archives Collection Archivist Tamika Strong will speak on “Road to Desegregation: An Overview of Georgia’s Response.” Then from 10:45-11:45 a.m., Madelyn Nix and Doris Thomas will present “Moment in Time: A Discussion of School Desegregation.” These Atlanta natives will share their firsthand accounts.
On Feb. 3, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., historian Velma Maia Fann will present “Mamie George Williams: Getting Everything of Value Out of It For the Race.” Fann has done extensive research on Williams, the first woman to represent Georgia at a Republican National Convention and the first African American woman to serve on at committee there.
She will be followed by DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond from 10:45-11:45 a.m. on “African Americans in Georgia: A General History.” He is the author of “Freedom: Georgia’s Antislavery Heritage, 1733-1865.”
On Feb. 4, there will be two tracks, running simultaneously. Track One will run all day and introduce attendees into African American genealogy in all aspects. Track Two contains four one-hour lectures. Tamika Strong will speak on the Georgia Archives holdings that can be used for tracing African American roots, followed by Doris Posey on “Analyzing and Evaluating Your Research Documents.” After lunch on your own, there will be the final two lectures: Tammy Ozier, president of the metro Atlanta chapter of AAHGS, will speak on “Researching Enslaved Ancestors in Georgia,” followed at 2:15-3:15 p.m. by Janice Bryant and Stephanie Powers on “Using DNA to Enhance African American Research.”
For more information, check the Georgia Archives website GeorgiaArchives.org.
Best genealogy blogs
To access the best genealogy blogs, go to treemily.com/blog/best-genealogy-blogs/.
Newspaper research
In digitized newspapers, especially in Georgia, check the county newspaper for news from smaller local towns. It’s amazing what you can learn about your family from these mostly post-1870s columns.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga. 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.
