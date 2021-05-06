Bees, tulips and weed killer: Answers to your most common Georgia gardening questions

Organic alternatives to Roundup, or herbicide glyphosate, include herbicidal soap, herbicidal vinegar and citrus+clove oil, which is in Bonide BurnOut. Read more here.

What are the easiest vegetables to grow?

The Farmer’s Almanac says lettuce, cherry tomatoes, radishes, green beans and cucumbers are ideal for novice gardeners. Learn more here.

Do purple martins eat carpenter bees?

Experts say purple martins only eat flying insects, and they don’t eat huge quantities of mosquitos. Find out more about what they do eat here.

A rooster sits in a chicken coop at Fort Valley Council Member LeMario Brown’s farm in Fort Valley, Friday, March 12, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Can you raise chickens in your backyard in Atlanta?

Yes, you can. Chickens are allowed in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. Check with your city and consult county-specific rules for backyard chickens. There are also a few other things to consider before taking the plunge. Learn more here.

Is peat moss better than mulch for plants?

Peat moss can be used as part of potting mix used in containers, but mulch nourishes the soil as it disintegrates. It’s better at suppressing weeds than peat moss, which travels further than mulch. Read more about the differences and why mulch is better for top dressing here.

Where do tulip bulbs come from?

Originally, they came from seed. Seedlings grow, flower and the original bulb forms small bulblets at the base. The bulbs are harvested, dried and sent to a local retail nursery before flowering. Find out more here.

Are all types of sage edible?

No, not every kind of salvia is edible. Only a few, known as sage, are able to be consumed. They include salvia officinalis, which is used to flavor roasted poultry. Learn more here.

What plant nurseries are there near metro Atlanta?

Garden*Hood in Atlanta and Maple Ridge Nursery in Decatur are two local nurseries. Find five others around metro Atlanta here.

What mosquito-repelling plants can I grow in Georgia?

Citronella, cinnamon basil, lemongrass lemon balm, mint, catnip and lavender are seven of mosquito-repelling plants you can grow in Georgia. Find out more about their mosquito-repelling properties here.

What’s the best flower to grow in Georgia?

Perennials are the top flower in Atlanta. Sara Henderson, volunteer chairwoman of the landscape committee at Oakland Cemetery, has several suggestions of some types to grow. Learn more here.

What’s the best weed killer for my lawn?

Some chemical solutions and patch preventers on the market include EcoSMART Weed & Grass Killer, Avenger Organic Weed Killer and Roundup For Lawns Ready-to-Use. Find out more about these products here.

What deer-resistant plants can I put in my garden?

Color guard and golden sword yuccas, also referred to as hairy soapwort and Adam’s needle, are plants that will deter deers from eating them. Find out more here.

When can I plant tomatoes in Georgia?

Tomato plants can be put in the garden beginning in mid-March through early May in Georgia. Learn more here.

When can I plant potatoes in Georgia?

Potatoes in Georgia are planted in the early spring and they’re generally ready to harvest in mid-to-late June. Rather than trying to plant them in the fall, it’s better to plant potatoes in February, according to gardening expert Walter Reeves. Learn more here.