Coffee grounds are good for garden; not acidic

A: It is almost impossible to get rid of these two intruders selectively in a flower bed. You’re going to have to dig up the whole bed, save the iris roots, and use the resulting dirt in a less problematic spot. Then you can fill the bed with clean, high-quality soil and replant the iris. While you’re at it, remove and discard any rotten or dried-out roots. There is no need to clip the foliage into a fan. As long as it’s green, the iris needs it for photosynthesis.

Q: Several years ago, my husband and I were given two extremely large concrete pots, which we put in full sun in our backyard. I have read that lime from concrete can be problematic for some plants. What would grow well in this type pot? Alice Newman, Jefferson

A: I don’t believe there will be any problem with soil pH being affected by the lime in the concrete. After just a year or two, any lime that’s present has been dissolved and washed out. Recently, I saw a container like yours that had an upright topiary rosemary in the middle. It was surrounded by pansies at the base. You could do something similar for the summer and use spreading petunias for color.

