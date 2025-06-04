Walter Reeves
Walter Reeves

Chipmunk turns into gas with rat snake’s help

Snakes don’t have a diaphragm they could use to truly burp, but gasses do build up during digestion.
This gray rat snake is doing his part to remove chipmunks from a flower garden. The chipmunks were digging holes that dried out the flower roots. (Courtesy of Robert Reeves)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Robert Reeves

Credit: Photo courtesy of Robert Reeves

This gray rat snake is doing his part to remove chipmunks from a flower garden. The chipmunks were digging holes that dried out the flower roots. (Courtesy of Robert Reeves)
By Walter Reeves – For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Q: I found this snake in my wife’s flower bed, where chipmunks are digging holes that dry out the roots. My question: Do snakes burp? — Robert Reeves, Madison

A: That’s a fine fat fellow you have. The long swelling in the middle of this nonvenomous gray rat snake’s body is definitely chipmunk size. I have no doubt the chipmunk population is minus 1. Snakes don’t have a diaphragm they could use to truly burp. But gasses do build up during digestion, and they have to go somewhere … so snakes mostly pass excess gas through their cloaca (anus). My guess is the gas (or burp) would have a definite chipmunk taint. By the way, he doesn’t seem embarrassed to have been caught in the act. When a rat snake is under stress, it constricts and wrinkles its body noticeably.

Q: When I moved to Georgia four years ago, I had a beautiful stand of bamboo in my backyard. This spring they started to die off, and the stand is now completely dead. What caused this? Is there a chance for new growth? — Don Pintozzi, email

A: The most likely explanation is your bamboo is all the same age and only one species. One of the characteristics of many species of bamboo is that after most members of a species flower, the plants die. This is called gregarious blooming. One theory is that this die-off gives a good environment for new seedlings.

Here’s what you should do: Chop all of the dead bamboo to the ground, then take a pair of long handled loppers to cut the shallow rhizomes, which you see running along the ground, into 12-inch lengths. Cover them with soil. Hopefully, the rhizomes will make roots and sprout new bamboo for you. More details: bit.ly/GAbambooflowers

Q: Do insecticides expire? — Arnie Richins, Hoover, Alabama

A: A lot depends on how they were stored. If they were kept cool and in a dark place, I’d give liquid products at least three years, maybe five, of effectiveness. The product form also is a factor. Dusts and wettable powders are much shorter-lived than liquid emulsifiable concentrates. I’d give dusts and wettable powders only two years before disposing of them.

Now the question becomes how do you dispose of pesticides? I have collected the recommended disposal techniques for pesticides at bit.ly/GApestdisposal.

GARDEN QUESTIONS? Send them to Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Questions with good pictures, if appropriate, are preferred but not required.

About the Author

Walter Reeves
More Stories

Keep Reading

A periodical cicada flies up from the grass pursued by a cardinal, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

AP PHOTOS: Cicadas swarm parts of US as the screaming insects emerge in Brood XIV's 17-year cycle

What’s the right formula to make sure my African violets thrive?

I've lived here 50 years — where did these blackberry vines come from all of the sudden? This question and more get answered by the Georgia Gardener

Dozens sickened in expanding salmonella outbreak linked to recalled cucumbers

The Latest

An African violet like this multicolored beauty needs the proper balance of light, water, fertilizer and temperature to thrive. (Courtesy of Sharon Pennant)

Credit: Walter Reeves

What’s the right formula to make sure my African violets thrive?

Redbud got the droops? Wait two weeks

Spittlebugs have a unique method of defense

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.