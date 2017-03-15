Tulip bulbs come from seed

A: Yes, originally they came from seed. To make a superior blossom, growers transfer pollen from flower to flower and wait for a seedpod to form on the stem. The pod contains dozens of seeds, which are planted in a spot that enjoys cool, sunny summers and dry winters. Seedlings grow in the same spot for a couple of summers until they form a bulb large enough to produce a flower. Once flowering finishes, the original bulb forms small bulblets at the base. These are genetically identical to the mother and can be grown similarly until large enough to bloom. Before blooming, these bulbs are harvested, dried and sold to your retail nursery. You plant the tulip bulbs in fall and enjoy the flowers in spring. Under Atlanta conditions, tulips rarely form offsets that grow into bulbs large enough to flower.

Q: My camellia was absolutely covered in buds but now that they’re starting to open, they are falling off. By the time they finish, I will be able to shovel all of them off the ground without any of them opening all the way. — Marie Curtis, Fayetteville