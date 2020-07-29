What to use as organic replacements for Roundup

A: There are several alternatives to the herbicide glyphosate, commonly referred to as Roundup. Sometimes the best and most permanent solution to control a weed is a quick application of a garden knife or a hoe. This was my father’s answer to morning glory vines in his tomatoes, particularly since he had three sons nearby to carry out his orders. Roundup is a “non-selective” weed killer: It deals death to any green plant. One alternative is herbicidal soap. Ammonium nonanoate is the active organic ingredient in Ortho Groundclear Grass and Weed Killer. Another choice is herbicidal vinegar. Products that contain 30% acetic acid (not kitchen vinegar) kill weed leaves in just an hour. A third option is citrus+clove oil, contained in Bonide BurnOut. You can see plant leaves wither as you watch and the area smells good besides! More organic weed killers at https://bit.ly/GAorgweed.

Q: My Japanese maples, rose bushes and lawn all have a fungus problem. Do spores travel from plant to tree to grass? Kris Carey, email