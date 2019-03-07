Tilling for the soul: Where to find the best plants for your spring garden near Atlanta

Best known for its wide array of Christmas trees in winter, Kinsey Family Farm in Gainesville also offers a large selection of colorful and green spring plantings, including azaleas, flowering trees, quince, native plants and the top requested garden shrubs and perennials. Family-owned and operated, Kinsey Family Farm also offers landscaping supplies, landscaping rocks and water fountains to really make your garden bloom.

Garden*Hood. 353 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 404-880-9848. www.gardenhoodatlanta.com.

Atlanta area gardeners, make sure to stop by Garden*Hood for your spring greens this year. Located right in Historic Grant Park, Garden*Hood is an independent nursery that offers novice gardeners a chance to ask questions and get advice from horticulture experts and shop for plants from some of the top regional growers in the South. This community-based garden center will inspire you to get your hands dirty and will connect you with local gardening enthusiasts so that you can start enjoying a beautiful garden of your own.

Night Song Native Plant Nursery. 1095 Epperson Road, Canton. 770-401-8896. www.nightsongnatives.com.

If you're looking for a local nursery that specializes in native plants, look no further than Night Song Native Plant Nursery in Canton. The experts at Night Song will tell you that using native plants in and around your garden will help provide food to native animals, like birds, butterflies, bees, mammals and invertebrates. Using sustainable growing methods, Night Song plants are grown through division and/or from wild-collected and nursery-grown seed.

Autumn Hill Nursery & Landscape. 4256 Earney Road, Woodstock. 770-442-3901. www.autumnhillnursery.com.

When you visit Autumn Hill Nursery & Landscape in Woodstock, you'll shop from hundreds of varieties of perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs, as well as all the garden accents and landscaping supplies you need. While there, stick around for one of their hands-on workshops held by local experts to help you build your confidence in the garden. If you're already a passionate gardener, you'll find good company among the Grateful Deadheaders gardening club located onsite.

Abbott Creek Nursery. 884 Thompson Road, Dawsonville. 706-265-1607. www.abbottcreeknursery.com.

With over 25 years of experience, it's the mission of Abbott Creek Nursery to grow and provide healthy, strong and beautiful plants to the public. Family owned and operated, Abbott Creek Nursery is located in Dawsonville and opens for the spring in the second week of April with a wide selection of annuals, perennials, shrubs and more.

Maple Ridge Nursery. 5907 Covington Highway, Decatur. 770-987-4066. www.japanesemaplesandconifers.com.

Looking for stunning local Japanese Maples? Visit Maple Ridge Nursery in Decatur for one of the largest collections of Japanese Maples in the entire Southeast featuring hundreds of different varieties. You'll also find a large selection of stunning conifers hand-picked to grow well in and around Georgia. All the plants at Maple Ridge are grown 14 miles east of Atlanta and well adapted for a southern climate.