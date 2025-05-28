If you don’t want to move it, you can shine a grow light on it. I have been very impressed with my Sansi LED grow light. It screws into a reflector fixture and replicates sunshine.

Watering may be your major issue. African violets like well-drained soil and hate to have waterlogged roots. If roots stand in soggy soil, root rot ensues. You are smart to water from below because it keeps water off the leaves, which would cause leaf spotting.

To fix the situation, gently take the plant out of the pot and examine the roots. Healthy roots are white and firm. If they are brown and mushy, remove all of them with sterilized scissors. If there are a few healthy roots, your plant may recover.

To prevent root rot from happening in the first place, make sure to use a potting soil mix made for African violets. Regular indoor potting soil holds too much water.

Don’t water your African violets if the soil is still moist from the previous watering. Touch the soil firmly with a finger. Don’t water until your finger comes up dry.

In my experience, weekly watering is too much water for most houseplants.

Q: I have lived at my residence for over 50 years and have never planted blackberries. None of my neighbors have planted them either. Now, I have blackberry vines in my backyard. Where did they come from? — Frank from Brookhaven

A: Most likely the blackberries came from seeds deposited in the droppings of birds. Several bird species enjoy a ripe blackberry, which contains viable seeds.

In my experience, blackberries spring up unexpectedly within five years on land that’s not maintained. Birds join many small animals that eat blackberries and deposit the seeds randomly.

GARDEN QUESTIONS? Send them to Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Questions with good pictures, if appropriate, are preferred but not required.