Q: I have had a little African violet for one year. A couple of blossoms opened around its birthday. Since then the leaves are curling under and very limp. Is there a cure? I water weekly by putting the pot in a container with water and leave it for a few minutes before removing. Any advice? — Helen Flynn, Dunwoody
A: Sounds like there’s too little light and too much water. The plant needs to be in a window that’s bright but doesn’t get direct sunshine.
Take a sheet of copy paper and put it where the African violet sits normally. Hold your hand 12 inches above the paper. Your hand’s shadow should be sharply distinct on the paper. If it’s not, you have too little light.
If you don’t want to move it, you can shine a grow light on it. I have been very impressed with my Sansi LED grow light. It screws into a reflector fixture and replicates sunshine.
Watering may be your major issue. African violets like well-drained soil and hate to have waterlogged roots. If roots stand in soggy soil, root rot ensues. You are smart to water from below because it keeps water off the leaves, which would cause leaf spotting.
To fix the situation, gently take the plant out of the pot and examine the roots. Healthy roots are white and firm. If they are brown and mushy, remove all of them with sterilized scissors. If there are a few healthy roots, your plant may recover.
To prevent root rot from happening in the first place, make sure to use a potting soil mix made for African violets. Regular indoor potting soil holds too much water.
Don’t water your African violets if the soil is still moist from the previous watering. Touch the soil firmly with a finger. Don’t water until your finger comes up dry.
In my experience, weekly watering is too much water for most houseplants.
Q: I have lived at my residence for over 50 years and have never planted blackberries. None of my neighbors have planted them either. Now, I have blackberry vines in my backyard. Where did they come from? — Frank from Brookhaven
A: Most likely the blackberries came from seeds deposited in the droppings of birds. Several bird species enjoy a ripe blackberry, which contains viable seeds.
In my experience, blackberries spring up unexpectedly within five years on land that’s not maintained. Birds join many small animals that eat blackberries and deposit the seeds randomly.
GARDEN QUESTIONS? Send them to Walter at georgiagardener@yahoo.com. Questions with good pictures, if appropriate, are preferred but not required.
Credit: Walter Reeves
Credit: Walter Reeves
About the Author
Keep Reading
Experts share their best tips to care for aging skin
With the right care, aging skin can continue to serve as the healthy, protective barrier it was meant to be. Here are some top tips from experts.
Featured
Credit: AJC / AP
High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims
The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.
Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.
At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.
Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’
OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.