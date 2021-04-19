How you can make a habitat to draw birds, butterflies into your garden

Many people can appreciate the beauty that a garden offers, but why not enhance it by inviting wildlife to the area?
There are several benefits to making your flower beds inviting to hummingbirds and butterflies. According to the National Association of Landscape Professionals blog, each of these creatures plays a key part in the pollination process. When you welcome them into your yard, it helps guarantee that your blooming flowers will continue to flourish.
If you want to take advantage of these benefits, here are three ways you can draw butterflies and hummingbirds into your garden, according to Houzz.
Get familiar with colorful plants
Color will be your friend if you want to get pollinating wildlife fluttering around your buds.
According to Garden Designs, hummings birds are mostly attracted to red-colored long, tubular flowers. But you don’t have to limit your blossoms to scarlet colors. The birds are often seen stopping at orange, yellow, purple or blue flowers.
To lead butterflies to your garden, you’ll want to focus on a variety of colors. Country Living reported bright pink and fragrant bee balm, purple lavender and yellow goldenrod are among the floral touches that will have butterflies flocking.
Pick the right location
Why invite the species to your garden if you can’t look out to see them? Houzz advises gardeners to pick a location where you’ll have the greatest likelihood of seeing fluttering wings. That could be a pathway, an entryway or a window. You’ll also want to place flowers in an area that will attract a minimum of six hours of light.
Offer a water source
Water is a necessity for butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators.
Gardens Supply Company recommends installing a water garden, which could be as complex as planting around a pond or as simple as putting plants in a watertight container. Other options are a birdbath or a storm drain.