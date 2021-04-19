How you can make a habitat to draw birds, butterflies into your garden

To lead butterflies to your garden, you’ll want to focus on a variety of colors. Country Living reported bright pink and fragrant bee balm, purple lavender and yellow goldenrod are among the floral touches that will have butterflies flocking.

Pick the right location

Why invite the species to your garden if you can’t look out to see them? Houzz advises gardeners to pick a location where you’ll have the greatest likelihood of seeing fluttering wings. That could be a pathway, an entryway or a window. You’ll also want to place flowers in an area that will attract a minimum of six hours of light.

Offer a water source

Water is a necessity for butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators.

Gardens Supply Company recommends installing a water garden, which could be as complex as planting around a pond or as simple as putting plants in a watertight container. Other options are a birdbath or a storm drain.