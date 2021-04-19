ajc logo
X

How you can make a habitat to draw birds, butterflies into your garden

Home & Garden | 26 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Many people can appreciate the beauty that a garden offers, but why not enhance it by inviting wildlife to the area?

There are several benefits to making your flower beds inviting to hummingbirds and butterflies. According to the National Association of Landscape Professionals blog, each of these creatures plays a key part in the pollination process. When you welcome them into your yard, it helps guarantee that your blooming flowers will continue to flourish.

ExploreTour of Gardens replaces 2021 Inman Park Festival

If you want to take advantage of these benefits, here are three ways you can draw butterflies and hummingbirds into your garden, according to Houzz.

Get familiar with colorful plants

Color will be your friend if you want to get pollinating wildlife fluttering around your buds.

According to Garden Designs, hummings birds are mostly attracted to red-colored long, tubular flowers. But you don’t have to limit your blossoms to scarlet colors. The birds are often seen stopping at orange, yellow, purple or blue flowers.

To lead butterflies to your garden, you’ll want to focus on a variety of colors. Country Living reported bright pink and fragrant bee balm, purple lavender and yellow goldenrod are among the floral touches that will have butterflies flocking.

ExploreSee the massive $10 million Buckhead estate inspired by Muckross House

Pick the right location

Why invite the species to your garden if you can’t look out to see them? Houzz advises gardeners to pick a location where you’ll have the greatest likelihood of seeing fluttering wings. That could be a pathway, an entryway or a window. You’ll also want to place flowers in an area that will attract a minimum of six hours of light.

Offer a water source

Water is a necessity for butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators.

Gardens Supply Company recommends installing a water garden, which could be as complex as planting around a pond or as simple as putting plants in a watertight container. Other options are a birdbath or a storm drain.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top