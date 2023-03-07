X
Gucci Mane to perform at Atlanta Hawks game on March 26

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
The rapper last performed during halftime in 2016.

For the first time in seven years, Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane will perform during an Atlanta Hawks halftime show on March 26 , according to a press release. The Hawks will play against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gucci Mane last performed at a Hawks game in 2016, when he famously proposed to his now wife and beauty mogul Keyshia Ka’oir Davis. Last month, the couple welcomed their second child together, Iceland Davis. The couple also share a son, Ice, who was born in 2020.

“I’m excited to be performing again for the Hawks halftime show after seven years,” said Gucci Mane. “I can’t wait to perform in front of all the fans and watch the Hawks walk away with a W.”

For nearly two decades, the Grammy-nominated musician has cemented himself as rap icon and a pioneer of trap music, a status solidified by him releasing a handful of mixtapes and projects that shaped Atlanta’s music scene in the early 2000s. His latest project, “So Icy Boyz: The Finale”, was released in December and marked the last installment of the rapper’s “So Icy” series. The compilation album features a whopping 80 tracks of both new and old songs, including those with signees from the rapper’s The New 1017 label.

The label, which launched in 2020, boasts artists like Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Enchanting and more. Last month, the label released a posthumous album in honor of signee Big Scarr, who passed away in December.

Tip-off for the March 26 game is at 6 p.m. For tickets, Hawks.com/tickets.

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

