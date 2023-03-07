Gucci Mane to perform at Atlanta Hawks game on March 26

Gucci Mane last performed at a Hawks game in 2016, when he famously proposed to his now wife and beauty mogul Keyshia Ka’oir Davis. Last month, the couple welcomed their second child together, Iceland Davis. The couple also share a son, Ice, who was born in 2020.

“I’m excited to be performing again for the Hawks halftime show after seven years,” said Gucci Mane. “I can’t wait to perform in front of all the fans and watch the Hawks walk away with a W.”