Benefits of chair yoga: 3 poses you can do

“If the resistance from your body weight isn’t enough of a challenge, you can add light hand weights, ankle weights or resistance bands to your chair yoga practice.”

Here are three poses you can try right now.

Chair pigeon

While seated, lift your right ankle and rest it on your left thigh, VerywellFit said. Keep your knee aligned with your ankle as much as you can. Hold the pose, known as the chair pigeon, for three to five breaths. To intensify the stretch, you can bend forward. Then, repeat the steps with your left leg.

Cat pose

Yoga Journal says to sit in a chair keeping your feet hip-width apart. Rest your hands on your knees and as you exhale, round your spine toward the back of your chair. Your chin should drop toward your chest. Draw your lower belly in and upward. After taking several breaths, release the pose and return to the seated position.

Seated mountain

The seated mountain engages your core, according to Healthline. Begin by inhaling while sitting up straight in a chair. As you exhale, try to plant your tailbone on your chair, slowly rotating your hips back. Keep your knees directly over your ankles at a 90-degree angle, leaving a little bit of space between your knees. Inhale deeply and on your exhale, roll your shoulders back, pull your belly button in and relax your arms by your side. Take it one step further by lifting your toes off the ground to engage your legs.

