Joyful music: Things to do with grandkids this week

‘American Girl Live!’ at Atlanta Symphony Hall

4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, starting at $29.50, Delta Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta.

Presented by the Fox Theatre and Delta Atlanta Symphony Hall LIVE, this upbeat new national touring show has a live cast portraying American Girl dolls.

Its message is 100 percent positive friendship, complete with dancing and catchy pop songs including “Best Friends,” “Dare to Dream,” and “Girl Power.”

If your grandkids are fans of the historical doll line, they’ll recognize such characters as including Claudie from the 1920s; Melody from the ‘60s; and Nicki from the late ‘90s. This may be a fun trip to sponsor for your kids, too, if they went through an American Doll phase — or are still in it.

Buy tickets here.

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland

6-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 7, per car starting at $39.95, Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Rd. SW, Marietta.

If your family celebrates Christmas, holiday tunes are another favorite with most kids. Share the job at this new-to-Marietta light show that synchronizes the displays to music you listen to via the car radio.

In other words, you can belt out your favorites at full volume from a private, comfortable space and teach the grandkids the wrong words if you like.