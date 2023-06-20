Bring the whole family: Things to do with your grandkids this week

One-on-one time is important, and young children are most likely to enjoy activities geared to their age and development stage.

Sometimes, though, it’s fun to plan entertainment that appeals to kids in different age brackets. If you’ve got the whole crew in town for a visit, or all the local grandkids want to get together with you at the same time, consider these options:

Commemoration of the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 25. Free admission, $5 per vehicle. Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Dr., Kennesaw.

History comes to life in this somber and instructive two-day commemoration of the costly 1864 battle.

The two days’ worth of offerings includes activities and demonstrations that help different ages engage with this Georgia history, including periodic infantry and artillery demonstrations and Civil War music on both days and an 11 a.m. mountaintop history hike on Saturday.

With so many options, it’s easy to accommodate all ages or make last-minute plans. The commemoration also gives grandparents the tools and inspiration to open a dialogue about the Civil War in Georgia.

Purchase a vehicle pass onsite or here online.

Artpaca spring festival and pop-up market

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Free entry, L&R Alpaca Haven Farm, 1320 Dorris Rd. Douglasville.

Alpacas, you betcha. This event features the soft, fuzzy beasts and donkeys and rescue animals within a family-fun open-air market. Other highlights include a bounce house and food trucks with funnel cakes.

‘Chicken Little’ movie with Chick-Fil-A

6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Free. North Metro Church, 2305 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW, Marietta.

The G-rated animated “Chicken Little” is fun for the toddler to elementary school age bracket and it’s a summertime treat to see a flick on a larger screen with an appreciative crowd.

While the movie isn’t precisely a top choice for teens and tweens, they might want to come along for the nostalgia — and all the Chick-Fil-A fans in the fam will enjoy the fare at this first-ever family movie night hosted with Chick-Fil-A West Cobb. Tickets with box meals are sold out, but the Chick-Fil-A is 2.5 miles away, so you could grab a treat on your way over.

The movie is free and there will be drinks and candy available for separate purchase. Reserve your spot and get tickets here.