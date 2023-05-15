In or on the water: Things to do with your grandkids this week

The adult in charge must hold a valid driver’s license. It’s mandatory for you to take the company’s boater safety course, but it won’t hurt your kid companion to take it too. Life jackets are required for both riders, but that’s a small inconvenience to be able to zoom zoom on the open water.

Splash in the Duluth Town Green fountain

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-10 p.m. Sundays. Free. 3167 Main St., Duluth.

While it is closed in winter and may be out of commission for an hour or two for cleaning now and again, the fountain in Duluth’s Town Green spouts two stories high — and it’s open most any time your bunch would want to splash about.

Consider dropping by to cool off after shopping or walking through adjacent Parsons Alley to admire the public art installations.

Canoe at dusk

5-8 p.m., Friday or Saturday, May 20-21. $35 general public, $30 members. Chattahoochee Nature Center. 9135 Willeo Rd., Roswell.

Canoe season is in full swing at Chattahoochee Nature Center and these guided 2.5-hour evening paddles are a soothing way to enjoy water, wildlife, and the young people in your life simultaneously.

Kids must be at least 8 years old to participate and you’ll need to register by the Wedneaday before your trip.

Frolic at D.H. Stanton Park Splash ‘N Play

10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, free, D.H. Stanton Park, 213 Haygood Ave. SE, Atlanta.

The name says it all — splash and play every day if you feel like it, and feel good about supporting the city’s first solar-powered park. The evening option is convenient if you want to cool off after day camps or a delayed suppertime.

The park’s Splash ‘N Play opened May 1 and will still be flowing strong until Oct. 1, 2023, so make this stop part of your active summer regularly — or schedule a visit for a free excursion when out-of-town grandkids come to visit this summer.