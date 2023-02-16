BreakingNews
Grand jury report recommends perjury charges
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ after six years

Credit: ABC ENTERTAINMENT

Credit: ABC ENTERTAINMENT

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest announced on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Thursday that he will be leaving the show after six years as Kelly Ripa’s co host.

Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos will take over and the show will be re-named “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

“It was a tough tough decision,” said Seacrest, who called the move “bittersweet.”

“You are a gem,” Ripa said. “You are one of my best friends. The greatest part of this entire experience is you’ve gone from being a friend to a family member.”

He lauded Ripa’s “kindness, thoughtfulness and levity.”

He said he had originally committed to three years but ended up doing six because he enjoyed it so much.

The Dunwoody High School graduate is starting his 21st season as host of “American Idol” on Sunday on ABC. He said when “Idol” goes live in a few weeks, he will host the show from Los Angeles but will come back to fill in during the rest of the season.

Seacrest’s primary residence for the past two-plus decades has been Los Angeles. He had to uproot himself to New York City to be on the daily ABC talk show.

He also runs his own production company, hosts both a syndicated morning radio show and midday show and is front and center on ABC’s New Year’s show.

Seacrest was Ripa’s third co-host after Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan. Ripa joined the show in 2001.

According to Variety, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” is currently the No. 1 daytime talk show in both total viewers and household ratings. “Live” has been the highest-rated daytime talk show for 56 straight weeks among women ages 25-54.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Grand jury report recommends perjury charges20m ago

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

Review: Mujo is pricey, but offers a luxury dining experience
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

School librarians could face criminal charges under Georgia bill
5h ago

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 documents: Georgia legislators answered Trump’s call to overturn election
4h ago

Credit: AP

Jan. 6 documents: Georgia legislators answered Trump’s call to overturn election
4h ago

Brandon Gaudin new Braves play-by-play voice on Bally Sports South and Southeast
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: WSB

Erick Erickson extends contract with WSB radio for three more years
18h ago
‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’ back as a movie and returning as a series on Adult Swim
18h ago
Tyler Perry donating $2.75 million for low-income Atlanta seniors to stay in their homes
20h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Closer look: The Georgia laws examined by the Fulton grand jury in Trump probe
American Dream For Rent: Investors slam tenants with fees, evictions
6h ago
Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ after six years
1h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top