Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ after six years

He said he had originally committed to three years but ended up doing six because he enjoyed it so much.

The Dunwoody High School graduate is starting his 21st season as host of “American Idol” on Sunday on ABC. He said when “Idol” goes live in a few weeks, he will host the show from Los Angeles but will come back to fill in during the rest of the season.

Seacrest’s primary residence for the past two-plus decades has been Los Angeles. He had to uproot himself to New York City to be on the daily ABC talk show.

He also runs his own production company, hosts both a syndicated morning radio show and midday show and is front and center on ABC’s New Year’s show.

Seacrest was Ripa’s third co-host after Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan. Ripa joined the show in 2001.

According to Variety, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” is currently the No. 1 daytime talk show in both total viewers and household ratings. “Live” has been the highest-rated daytime talk show for 56 straight weeks among women ages 25-54.