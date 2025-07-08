Levi was 3 when he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in August 2023.

The Lansdells, who live near Rome, found a haven at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House, where they could de-stress before and after a round of inpatient chemo.

“We are so very grateful to the employees. We formed a lot of bonds,” Zach Lansdell said, remembering how everyone played with Levi and took his mind off the medical care.

“They really poured a lot of love into our family at a time when we needed it the most,” he said.

Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (ARMHC) provides a place to stay at no cost to families who must travel more than 50 miles for a child’s medical care. There are two houses in Atlanta, one each near a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital.

“It’s our belief when a child is sick, it’s critical the family be with them so we can facilitate family-centered care, which ensures the best possible medical outcome,” said Marissa Greider, ARMHC’s senior director of philanthropy.

The nonprofit also provides transportation to and from the hospital, home-cooked meals, a community kitchen and activities to offer positive distractions.

The Lansdells said their son looked forward to the stuffed animals in his room and the shared playhouse, which he named the “Magic Tree House” after the book series he loves.

“We always had a lot of great adventures at the Ronald McDonald House, met a lot of great people and shared common experiences with other families with children going through similar illnesses,” Zach Lansdell said.

Greider said 86% of families who stay at the House are Georgians, and the demand for space is growing “exponentially.”

A new Atlanta Ronald McDonald House, being built at the Arthur M. Blank Hospital - Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, will almost double capacity.

It will be the first Ronald McDonald House in the Southeast colocated on a hospital campus.

The $90 million, five-story house will replace a smaller one three miles away. It features 98 guest rooms, 18 transplant suites, an expanded dining room, a five-story imaginative indoor play area and an outdoor discovery garden.

In partnership with the Marcus Autism Center, the house will also have a specialized prep and feeding room, the first of its kind at a Ronald McDonald House.

“For those families, mealtime is very stressful as children are learning to adapt to new foods and, in some cases, learning how to eat,” Greider said.

The house is on schedule to open Dec. 11, and plans are already underway for patient activities and volunteer opportunities.

Thousands of volunteers are already involved with the “Meals That Heal” program, providing home-cooked meals to families staying at the House.

Mary Stockstill has been leading her co-workers at Novelis in providing meal services since 2017.

The Novelis meal team has grown to over 200 employees with over 4,000 volunteer hours contributed, Stockstill said.

“We have so many people who were looking for an opportunity to give back,” she said. “This just hit a nerve. This just absolutely hit everyone in the heart.”

Volunteers prepare and serve meals twice a month at the organization’s Peachtree Dunwoody House.

Dinner or brunch is prepared from scratch at the House and served buffet-style. Then the volunteers sit down and eat with the families. That’s the fun part, said Stockstill.

Over the years, she’s developed friendships with families and kept in touch long after their stay.

Employee spouses, children (14 and older) and even visiting co-workers will often pitch in to help.

Stockstill said sometimes there are requests to serve meals as a team-building activity “because it’s amazing how well you work together when you’ve been cooking together.”

Karli Lansdell said she is grateful for the kindness of volunteers during their stay at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House.

Life is looking up for her family. They have a 10-month-old baby girl. Levi has been in remission for two years as of March. He finished preschool and is playing baseball. “He’s doing great,” Karli said.

The cancer journey can be long and expensive. Zach Lansdell said ARMHC took some of the emotional and financial stress off his family.

“For them to be able to accept that burden on your behalf and give you a place to stay that’s not only affordable but clean, safe, fun and provides a comfortable environment for your child to heal. It really meant a lot to our family,” he said.

The total cost of the new house is $90 million, all but $5.5 million of which has been raised. ARMHC receives 80% of its funds through donations.

To learn more about the new House and how to donate, visit: armhc.org/about/our-new-house/

For naming opportunities, contact marissa.greider@armhc.org