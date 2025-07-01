90-year-old ‘sets the bar’ as Peachtree City school crossing guard

He’s been doing this for 14 years and has no plans to stop.

“It keeps me moving, keeps me thinking. And I like that I’m still useful,” Mr. Ted said.

Cold or rainy days aren’t much fun.

“But working at a grade school, you see the little guys, and it makes it all worthwhile,” he said.

In a school district where crossing guards are currently in short supply, he has become more than dependable — he’s essential. Fayette County needs at least three or four more Mr. Teds, not counting backups, for the next school year.

“Mr. Ted sets the bar,” said Ted Lombard, the county’s school safety coordinator. “He’s well-liked by a generation of elementary parents whose students — and pets — have been greeted by Ted every day. His longevity makes him a legend.”

Mr. Ted and his wife moved from Detroit to Peachtree City in 2003 as he was winding down a career in the auto industry that started at General Motors when he was 22.

After his wife died three years after the move, he said he found himself “rattling around in the house all by myself” and needing something meaningful to fill his time.

He responded to a newspaper ad for school crossing guards, took the required training and stuck with it.

It was a full-circle moment. Mr. Ted was helping kids get to school safely when he was one of them. Growing up in Detroit, he served as a member of his elementary school’s safety patrol, doing essentially the same job.

His decision to become a Fayette County school crossing guard has shaped his golden years — and touched hundreds of families, kids and even a few dogs.

Bob Grove, a newly retired crossing guard, said watching Mr. Ted in action is impressive, not only because of his age, but also his energy.

“If you could see the way he handles the kids and the camaraderie he has with them — he acts more like 65 or 70,” said Grove, 79. “He does a fantastic job. The kids love him.”

A job that’s quietly serious

Mr. Ted works short stints twice a day at two schools — Oak Grove Elementary and McIntosh High.

He’s up at 5:15 a.m. and arrives early at Oak Grove to check emails for any requests or route changes before heading to what will shortly be a very congested intersection by the school.

At the high school, he directs traffic as students and teachers race to find parking spots in the morning and then again in the afternoon when they hurry home or to the next adventure. It can be intense.

“You’re managing 250 to 300 cars during peak times — plus golf carts, scooters and impatient drivers,” he said.

At the elementary school, it’s more personal for Mr. Ted. High-five here. “Good morning” there.

He hopes he’s dispelling the impression that students may have from watching television that all encounters with authority are bad.

“I try to be someone they look up to — not in a scary way,” he said, “just showing that authority can be kind.”

He takes pride in his record: “No accidents, no complaints — or none that made it back to me,” he said with a smile.

Rich Winiarski, 66, has been a school crossing guard in Fayette County since 2014 and said he would love to follow Mr. Ted’s example and stay on the job until 90. But he said he’ll be happy if he can do it into his upper 80s.

Filling the gaps

Fayette County has two female and seven male crossing guards, but needs at least three or four replacements for those not returning because of retirement or illness, Lombard said.

He said most crossing guards are retirees in their 50s and 60s who want to stay active and contribute to the community.

“Some guards stay for a year or two, or like Ted, work over 10 years,” he said.

One crossing guard has been on the job for nearly 20 years.

The job pays about $19 an hour, with no benefits, but uniforms and gear are provided.

Still showing up

Mr. Ted turned 90 in January. Ask how long he’ll keep doing the job, and he just grins.

“Until they kick me out, I guess.”

Mr. Ted loves hearing stories of the students’ affection for him. One mother recently told him that when she tries to wake her kids and tells them it’s time for school, they respond: “No, it’s time for Mr. Ted.”

Mr. Ted said he would tell anyone who might consider becoming a crossing guard that the job’s not hard and “not flashy.”

“But if you like people and want to make a difference, it’s a great way to start your day.”

MORE INFORMATION

Interested in filling a crossing guard vacancy in Fayette County, apply on the website: www.fcboe.org/Page/169 (Job ID: 7870).

Questions? Contact Ted Lombard at lombard.ted@fcboe.org or Rich Winiarski at rwiniarski98@gmail.com.