Best Buddies fosters friendships

Haythorn participates in Best Buddies, a global nonprofit that helps bring individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities (IDD) into the broader community.

In addition to Down syndrome, Best Buddies serves those with autism, Fragile X, Williams syndrome, brain injuries and other undiagnosed disabilities.

The Georgia chapter offers one-to-one friendships, leadership development, integrated employment and inclusive living.

“All Best Buddies programs are about providing opportunities but also creating community,” said state director Stephen Barwick.

Haythorn enjoys all the benefits of the nonprofit.

“Best Buddies in Georgia gives me a lot of reasons to be social and to get to hang out with peers and experience different events and programs in Midtown,” Haythorn said.

“I believe that everybody with a disability deserves community and inclusion in their life,” she added.

Community with Best Buddies begins with friendships.

Best Buddies Friendship Program starts in elementary school and continues through college. One-to-one matching friendships begin in middle school, and the Best Buddies Citizens Program carries that model into adulthood.

IDD and non-IDD buddies with similar interests are paired up and commit to spending quality time together. Background checks are required for all participants.

Board chair Reshell Baldini said her 14-year-old daughter has flourished with friends she’s met through the program since elementary school.

She said neurotypical kids get just as much, if not more, from relationships with IDD kids.

“It just changes your life, it changes your perspective and allows you to enjoy seeing that there’s more to life than their differences,” Baldini said.

Those in the Friendship Program can participate in leadership development with opportunities to network, learn advocating skills and promoting the nonprofit as a Best Buddies Ambassador.

“The goal is to empower these individuals to speak up and be able to share their value and their needs,” Barwick said.

Best Buddies partners with businesses to place adults with IDD in the careers they want and provide support while they acclimate to the job.

Independent living is Georgia’s newest Best Buddies program, which has male and female apartment suites near Georgia Tech. Residents have shared and personal living spaces with a caregiver living close by.

“The goal is to live together and learn skills,” Barwick said. “It’s designed for individuals who are ready for a certain amount of independent living.”

Another new pillar for Best Buddies International is Family Support. Georgia parents can connect with another IDD family through shared life experiences. The mentor/mentee relationship offers emotional support and practical life advice.

Barwick envisions having future events and activities for Georgia IDD parents and siblings.

The director also wants to expand Best Buddies in Georgia.

Only 49 Georgia schools have a Best Buddies program, reaching a fraction of the students available for services. The Citizens Program is only in metro Atlanta and has a waiting list.

The nonprofit depends on support from Friendship Walk fundraisers, a yearly gala, corporate sponsors, and other donations.

Best Buddies Ambassadors like Martha Haythorn, a gifted speaker with an outgoing personality, help promote the programs.

“It’s really good to see people with disabilities have more friends in their life,” said Haythorn. In addition to her Best Buddies partner, she has many friends from her other activities and interests.

Haythorn went through Decatur High School and the Georgia Tech Excel program. She is a Special Olympics swimmer and works with swim groups at the Decatur Family YMCA. Haythorne is employed in marketing for a start-up company in Tech Square.

Earlier this year, she worked with the Georgia State Senate, helping in the Senate chamber at the state Capitol. She was recognized on the Senate floor, where she got a rousing round of applause when she announced, “I don’t have Down syndrome; I have Up syndrome.”

“Martha is a shining star and the best example of how Best Buddies can touch every part of life for a person with an intellectual development disability,” Barwick said.

“I’m so proud of Martha, and she’s been a joy for me to get to know. There are so many more folks like Martha who can benefit from our program.”

BEST BUDDIES IN GEORGIA

The nonprofit needs participants for its Citizens Program, volunteers, corporate sponsors and donors for a November gala.

Schools can sign up to bring a Best Buddies Friendship Program to the campus.

For more information, visit www.bestbuddies.org/georgia/