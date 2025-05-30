Families enjoy someone asking to take their picture

It has continued to this day, particularly as I walk to the top of Stone Mountain every morning at sunrise. I’m not the only one making this climb. There are others, many from all over the world (I always make sure to ask).

Every morning, I ask, “Would you like a photo with you and your family at sunrise?” And of course, the response is always: “Oh, how nice of you. You read my mind! Yes, thank you!”

In fact, one recent morning, when I offered to take a woman’s photo at sunrise, she said, “Well, you know, you took my picture on my birthday here two years ago.”

I enjoy doing it so much, in fact, that I’ve set a goal for myself: 5,000 photos of other people using their camera by the end of the year.

Each photo can be a keepsake they take with them back to their home, whether Paris, Tokyo, or anywhere else in the world. It may seem like a lot, but I’ve already gotten to 3,000.

Credit: Apple Photos Clean Up Credit: Apple Photos Clean Up

Atlanta has long history of welcoming newcomers

Of course, random acts of kindness aren’t limited to taking photographs, they can include complimenting someone on what they’re wearing or offering kind words to someone in your office or a stranger on the street.

I want to encourage more Atlantans to join me on this incredibly fulfilling journey. If there were more acts of kindness, more compliments, more charity and more willingness to help, the world would certainly be a better place. What if this caught on with others? How can we be more welcoming as the world visits us?

Back in the 1960s, Atlanta positioned itself as a welcoming city, with a particular emphasis on business. The most famous byproduct of this was the enduring tagline: “The city too busy to hate.”

At the same time, the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s recurring “Forward Atlanta” campaign touted the city as the best destination for doing business. When prominent companies moved to Atlanta, local business executives would greet the newcomers by taking them out to lunch to get them involved in civic life. This attitude clearly bore fruit, as the city has become one of the world’s top destinations for national and international businesses.

Explore Atlanta has long embraced its Jewish community amid rising antisemitism

A daily act of kindness goes a long way

During the 1996 Summer Olympics, Atlanta once again branded itself on its welcoming attitude, with phrases like “Y’all come” (featured on Olympic pins) and “Y’all come back” (featured on signage and in the closing ceremonies), proudly showcasing the city’s hospitality.

With the 2026 World Cup quickly approaching, Atlantans should welcome our visitors with open arms. We have the opportunity to prove to hundreds of thousands of people why Atlanta is, was and will always be a “city too busy to hate.”

Just like the 1996 Summer Olympics, we have the unique privilege of showing Atlanta’s guests the wonderful, caring environment our city fosters, with a little Southern hospitality to boot. As we look ahead to Atlanta’s hosting of eight World Cup matches from June through July 2026, let’s all consider how we can give our city’s national and international visitors a warm and inviting stay.

Regardless of the occasion, we should all be kind. Of course, I am not the only one with a passion for random acts of kindness. I didn’t invent the phrase, nor am I Atlanta’s most notable advocate of it. Every day, people across the city volunteer at food banks, homeless shelters, schools and more, motivated by the goodness and purity in their hearts.

Credit: Emory Morsberger Credit: Emory Morsberger

I want to encourage everyone to show respect and care to the people they encounter on a daily basis, not only for the benefit of others but for a more meaningful and fulfilling life for themselves. I also hope people will take a moment away from their mobile device to reach out and talk to someone.

I simply hope that kindness is contagious, that more people wish to interact with the human beings in their presence, to find more fulfillment in day-to-day living, to be appreciated, to be recognized as individuals who care about others.

Wouldn’t this be a peaceful, pleasant way for all of us to live our lives? Can we give more? Would random acts of kindness be worth your while? Think about it ... And do something.

Emory Morsberger is the CEO of the Morsberger Group. Through his organization, he manages community improvement districts, participates broadly in civic affairs, and has served in the Georgia Legislature. With this project, Morsberger is partnering with worldpeacerevival.org for outreach.