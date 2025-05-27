YMCA adaptive swim program gives kids with disabilities a chance to learn

With school out, parents may still be scrambling to get their kids signed up for swimming lessons.

Parents want their children to be safe around water at the pool and beach all summer, said Megan Benevenuto, who leads aquatics for the YMCA of Metro Atlanta out of the Northwest Family YMCA in Kennesaw.

YMCA is the nation’s largest provider of swimming lessons.

“Safety around water is top of mind as we approach summer,” Benevenuto said. “There are drownings in Atlanta every summer, and we do our best every year to be out there at pools and prevent that from happening.”

Water safety is paramount for parents of children with autism or other developmental disabilities. Cassandra Davis said she and her husband, George, were concerned for their son, Lewis, who was born with some developmental delays.

They knew about the dangers of water for children with special needs. Cassandra Davis said that drownings and other accidents can happen with children who are not comfortable around water.

“We did not want that to be our son’s story,” she said. “We wanted his story to be one of victory and success.”

The couple’s older son, now 15, learned to swim as a toddler at the Decatur Family YMCA. He went on to compete on swim teams and in the Junior Olympics.

Davis said they remembered how transformative swimming had been for their older child, and so they enrolled Lewis in the YMCA adaptive swim program.

Benevenuto said adaptive swim lessons are for anyone who would benefit from one-on-one instruction.

Swim instructors have specialized training and will customize the lessons for each individual. Lessons usually last 30 minutes but can go longer depending on a child’s attention span.

The adaptive swim program is at YMCA locations across metro Atlanta and is supported financially by Gas South. Scholarships are available.

Davis said Lewis, who is almost 5 years old, has blossomed since beginning adaptive swim lessons at age 3. At first, he was afraid of the water, but now “Lewis jumps in the 9 feet (end of the pool) like he’s Michael Phelps,” she said.

“They have a way of making children and families feel comfortable around the water and really making them feel like they are a part of the swim family,” Davis added.

The program stresses water safety, builds confidence and fosters inclusion.

She said Lewis has some speech delays, but when he walks into the Decatur Family YMCA and is greeted by everyone, it encourages him to speak.

“When he started, he couldn’t say words. But he said his first words during swim lessons,” Davis said. “When you see the impact they have on your child, it makes a difference. And it’s something you want all kids to be able to experience.”

Gas South also partners with the YMCA Special Olympics, which has expanded opportunities for competitive swimming and skill-building. Last year, the program’s reach doubled, providing aquatic experiences to over 400 participants of all ages.

Kids with special needs can also participate in youth YMCA swim teams, with modifications to accommodate each child’s need.

“We make it happen so everybody has the ability to compete and participate in team sports in the Y,” Benevenuto said.

Safety Around Water is another YMCA summer program aimed at reducing accidental drownings. It is sponsored by Gas South and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

YMCA lifeguards and instructors go to targeted apartment pools and teach lifesaving skills children can use if they fall into water over their heads.

“I’ve seen it save the life of a child who had autism,” Benevenuto said. “She fell into the water and was able to rescue herself using the skills she learned.”

This summer, the YMCA has a special water safety campaign just for parents. “Eyes up, screens down” is a commitment parents make not to get distracted while kids are in the pool.

“We want to make sure kids are safe in and out of the water all summer,” Benevenuto said.

YMCA adaptive swim lessons

One-on-one lessons in an inclusive environment, tailored to meet individual needs. Scholarships are available.

Contact: ymcaatlanta.org/adaptive-swim

The program is sponsored by Gas South, a steadfast supporter of the YMCA, contributing over $1.3 million in lifetime giving, along with numerous hours of volunteer time and projects.

YMCA of Metro Atlanta this year honored Gas South President and CEO Kevin Greiner with the Bransby Christian Leadership Award, the YMCA’s highest recognition, for Greiner’s visionary leadership and Gas South’s philanthropic generosity.