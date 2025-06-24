Owens is grateful for second chances and the love of family he’s found there.

“I had to be this hard guy all these years,” said 50-year-old Owens, “and (now) I’m a big teddy bear. City of Refuge has embraced me and allowed me to be myself.”

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

He works for the nonprofit and also serves as a mentor with the youth program. Owens says he takes the young guys to ballgames or the movies or just hangs out with them “to show them that there are people who love them.”

Love and family structure were lacking when Owens was growing up on the south side of Atlanta.

His mother was a young divorcee, raising two boys while addicted to crack. Owens took to the streets and made poor choices that landed him a life sentence in prison at age 18.

Owens’ reformation is one of many successes of the nonprofit’s reentry program for individuals returning to society.

City of Refuge has helped hundreds of former prisoners receive the resources they need to get back on their feet.

The Christian organization also assists individuals and families in crisis with food, shelter and job training.

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Greg Washington heads its reentry program and The 345, a transitional housing unit for men.

He leads workshops at the Metro Reentry Facility in Atlanta, a state prison for men who are nearing the end of their sentences or about to be paroled on early release.

Washington tells them, “You guys are going to be the repairers of the breach. I want you to come out and help mentor in our communities and help our communities have safe spaces.”

The organization assists men and women prisoners to ensure they have help for mental health, substance abuse and stable housing, once they are released.

“What makes our program a stellar program is if we can get them to City of Refuge, we have a lot of resources on campus for them,” said Washington.

Owens was introduced to City of Refuge while serving time at Metro waiting for parole. In one of Washington’s workshops, he challenged the men to look in the mirror and stop pointing their fingers at others.

“I realized that there was nobody else but myself (to blame),” Owens said.

Washington also saw something more in Owens than a man with a troubled past.

Owens said, “He looked me in my eyes and told me, ‘You are no longer that person. That’s not you anymore. You’re going to get out of prison and you’re going to work for me.’

“I could tell that he was sincere. He believed it more than I did.”

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

His turnaround came as he knelt in prayer, seeking God’s answers while still incarcerated.

Since being released from prison in March 2021, Owens has a new-found family. Washington became his “mentor, pastor, brother and confidant.”

He works as the intake coordinator at The 345 transitional housing complex, where he’s also a resident.

Owens shares his experiences with other former prisoners as they transition back into society with help from City of Refuge.

Owens tells them, “Just because you have a record doesn’t mean you’re life is ending. You can make a pivotal turnaround and reinvent yourself to become something totally new.”

Owens lets the young people know he’s got their backs. He gives out his cellphone number and encourages them to call at any time, especially when they’re about to make a critical decision.

Owens wants them to have the support he wished he had when he was a teenager.

Washington said he is honored to see men like Owens “morph into what they were already doing (but now) as free men. It’s just really, really good.

“Hopefully, we can influence the younger population of men who are going down this road, and cut it off before they get there. Even if they get there, stories like Mr. Owens can give them hope and inspiration and something to stand on to turn around.”

CITY OF REFUGE

Reentry program serves men and women who are re-entering their communities from incarceration. The program helps develop skills in leadership, relationship building, character building, communication, parenting, life-skills, continuing education and career planning.

For help or to donate: www.cityofrefugeatl.org/