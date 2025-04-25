Newton nurses, community send teen with cancer to the prom

“The nurses did everything they could,” said Malik. “They got me a suite, they got me prom tickets, and they got me flowers for the girl I was going with. They gave me money to go out to eat after. Pretty much anything I needed.”

The Newton High student had his senior year interrupted by a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects the immune system.

He started chemotherapy treatments at Piedmont Newton in late February and, barring any complications, should be finished by the beginning of August.

Malik is completing his academic requirements through a hospital homebound program and is on track to graduate with his classmates in May.

In addition to his cancer, Malik has dealt with loss.

One of his best friends died in December, and during his illness, his mother was also sick and in and out of the hospital. She passed away April 6. Malik and his mother were both in the hospital receiving medical treatment at the time of her death.

Friend Lakeshia Heard has set up a GoFundMe account to help the teen, who now lives with his older brother.

“We all know that regardless of what happens in life, we have to find the strength to push forward,” Heard wrote. “These funds will help Malik do just that.”

Donations will go toward Malik’s cancer treatments, transportation, medications, high school graduation, general needs and more.

Piedmont Newton nurses are also looking out for Malik.

“Our staff, we’re all like little mother hens, and we just gathered around him and rallied,” said Michelle Baird, clinical manager of the infusion center.

During his initial infusion, Malik mentioned that he had wanted to go to his prom this year but guessed that wouldn’t be possible given his diagnosis.

Baird quickly dispelled that notion, telling him there was no reason he couldn’t go to prom.

“I told him, ‘You’ve got a lot of stuff going on, but this is one thing we can make happen for you that’s going to be joyful, exciting and fun,” Baird said.

The center’s staff of 14 nurses started brainstorming ways to get him to the big dance.

Baird first spoke to Newton High School for advice and prom tickets.

Charge Nurse Meghan Pallay spearheaded the effort, and she and other nurses began gathering money and talking to local businesses.

Men’s Warehouse in Lithonia donated the formal wear and sent an employee to the infusion center for Malik’s fitting. Remi McRae’s Floral Design in Covington gave flowers for his date. Firefighter Q Glenn of Rockdale Fire Station 1, also a barber, trimmed Malik’s hair during one of his treatments.

Baird said every day she came to work, one of the nurses or team members would have another step crossed off to get Malik to the prom.

“We’ve got a great little community here,” she said.

Baird said all of the nurses were involved, “whether giving five or 10 bucks so he could go to dinner or calling the community or going by, talking to him and lifting him up.”

Malik’s best friend was enlisted to drive the couple to the evening event, held March 29 at an Atlanta hotel.

Malik said he had a great time at the dance, and his unexpected presence caused quite a stir. Everyone wanted their photo taken with him.

Baird said her team was excited to play a part in pulling together the prom package and rallying behind Malik.

“He’s so sweet and respectful, and that makes you want to help more,” she said. “He’s been dealt not a great hand in life.”

Baird said their next goal is to ensure Malik graduates with his classmates in May. The nurses have plans to be at the May 22 ceremony and watch him walk across the stage to accept his diploma.

They’re also eager for his last treatment and to celebrate as he rings the bell to mark the milestone.

“We had three goals for Malik,” said Baird. “Get him to the prom, get him to graduation, and get him to ring that bell.”

Malik said he is grateful for the nurses and the support of his community.

“These nurses treat me like their son,” he said. “They’re all like a second mother to me. They make sure I get through these tough times and whatever I need, they cater to it.”

TO HELP

Donations to help Malik King can be made at: www.gofundme.com/f/help-malik-during-this-trying-time