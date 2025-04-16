With seafood swap and savory sauce, satisfying meal supports sustainability

Strong evidence shows that eating fish may benefit heart health, and the Food and Drug Administration recommends at least 8 ounces of seafood per week. Shrimp, tuna and salmon make up the bulk of American seafood consumption. Choosing seafood beyond these overfished species can help reduce the pressure on those populations and contribute to more sustainable seafood choices. Try something new with this recipe for Grilled Swordfish with Chermoula.

Swordfish is a thick white fish with a full, meaty flavor. It can be cooked like a beef steak. It is excellent grilled, pan-seared or broiled and makes for an environmentally sustainable and heart-healthy seafood choice.

I’m a member of the Blue Ribbon Task Force, a group of chefs who advocate for sustainable seafood as part of the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch. Choosing sustainable seafood is the single most powerful action you can take to help the health of our oceans. Make certain to buy swordfish caught by U.S. fisheries or certified by the Marine Stewardship Council and bearing the blue MSC logo.