With seafood swap and savory sauce, satisfying meal supports sustainability

Strong evidence shows that eating fish may benefit heart health, and the Food and Drug Administration recommends at least 8 ounces of seafood per week. Shrimp, tuna and salmon make up the bulk of American seafood consumption. Choosing seafood beyond these overfished species can help reduce the pressure on those populations and contribute to more sustainable seafood choices. Try something new with this recipe for Grilled Swordfish with Chermoula.
Swordfish is a thick white fish with a full, meaty flavor. It can be cooked like a beef steak. It is excellent grilled, pan-seared or broiled and makes for an environmentally sustainable and heart-healthy seafood choice.
I’m a member of the Blue Ribbon Task Force, a group of chefs who advocate for sustainable seafood as part of the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch. Choosing sustainable seafood is the single most powerful action you can take to help the health of our oceans. Make certain to buy swordfish caught by U.S. fisheries or certified by the Marine Stewardship Council and bearing the blue MSC logo.
Chermoula is a North African sauce traditionally paired with grilled seafood. It is a vibrant mix of fresh herbs, earthy spices and umami-rich preserved lemon. Preserved lemons, a classic Moroccan pantry staple, have been fermented and cured in salt. They add a fragrant, zesty element of flavor that is more complex than a fresh lemon. Preserved lemons can be easily made at home (allow time for curing) or found at Mediterranean markets, gourmet shops and larger grocery stores.
Despite its benefits, swordfish is not for everyone. The Environmental Protection Agency and the FDA suggest children, those who are or might become pregnant or are breastfeeding choose lower-mercury options — and swordfish is not among those options. The chermoula sauce recipe goes equally well with lower-mercury fish such as cod, trout and haddock.
Grilled Swordfish with Chermoula
This recipe makes 1 cup chermoula, more than needed with this recipe. In addition to serving with seafood, chermoula makes an all-purpose spread for sandwiches and wraps and pairs well with chicken, beef and roasted vegetables.
It is not necessary to remove the seeds of the lemon before pureeing to make the chermoula.
- 1 cup cilantro leaves and stems, loosely packed
- 1 cup parsley leaves and stems, loosely packed
- 1 small preserved lemon
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for the grate
- 4 (6-ounce) swordfish steaks
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- Make the chermoula: Place the cilantro, parsley, preserved lemon, garlic, cumin, coriander, salt and cayenne pepper in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the S-blade. Pulse to just combine.
- With the motor running, add the olive oil in a slow, steady stream and continue processing until the mixture is smooth and well-combined, about 1 minute. Transfer to a serving bowl. Keeps up to 3 days in a refrigerated airtight container.
- Cook the swordfish: Heat the grill to medium-high, about 350 degrees. Thoroughly clean and lightly oil the grill grates. Pat the fish dry on both sides with paper towels. Season one side with pepper.
- Grill swordfish, uncovered, without pressing down on them, until well seared on the first side, 3-4 minutes. Flip swordfish with an offset spatula. If the swordfish sticks to the grill, it is not ready to flip. Leave on for 1 minute more or until it comes off easily.
- Cook swordfish until the meat is firm and opaque and an instant-read thermometer registers 130 degrees for medium, 135 degrees for medium-well or 140 to 145 degrees for well-done. If the exterior is well seared before the interior of the fish reaches its final doneness, move swordfish to a cooler section of the grill to finish cooking. Serve immediately with chermoula sauce.
Serves 4.
Per serving, with 2 tablespoons chermoula per portion: 374 calories (percent of calories from fat, 61), 34 grams protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 25 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 112 milligrams cholesterol, 214 milligrams sodium.
