RECIPES: Smart seafood choices make holiday meals even more special

Whether you use one or all of these recipes, making smart seafood purchases will give your loved ones an unforgettable feast this season.

Chadwick Boyd is a chef, entertaining expert and frequent magazine contributor. Find his work at chadwickboydlifestyle.com.

RECIPES

While these dishes appear sophisticated, they balance quality seafood with familiar ingredients found in most supermarkets. The recipes are foolproof for any level of cook, alleviating concerns the money spent on the fish and shellfish could be wasted. They also take roughly 30 minutes to prepare, keeping time in the kitchen to a sensible amount. To ensure freshness, flavor and food safety, purchase the seafood no more than 24 hours before cooking, and enjoy it within two hours of preparation.

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Crab-based appetizers are traditional holiday fare. Often, though, they are laden with fillers, like cream cheese and mayonnaise, which diminish the beloved crab taste.

These Crab Stuffed Mushrooms keep the lump crabmeat at the focal point with touches of lemon pepper seasoning, salty Parmesan cheese and panko breadcrumbs to amplify the flavor and add crunch. To make the presentation more interesting, mix shiitake mushroom caps among the white buttons or creminis. A whisper of smoked paprika brightens the color.

Baked Honey Ginger Shrimp

Instead of relying on Old Bay seasoning, this modern, bold shrimp appetizer incorporates fresh ginger and lime zest with sweet honey, Creole seasoning and freshly chopped cilantro. The size of the shrimp is varied, making it more intriguing and filling for guests. It is one of those crowd-pleasing recipes that you might consider doubling.

Swordfish Au Poivre

Swordfish Au Poivre is considered one of the hottest dishes on restaurant menus this year. It’s a clever take on the cracked pepper-crusted French classic, steak au poivre, most often found at fine dining establishments. Swordfish steaks are quite similar to beef tenderloin. They are thick, meaty and take on strong flavors really well. But they cook in far less time.

Typically, black pepper and expensive cognac are used to make the signature creamy “au poivre” pan sauce. This home version, however, mixes in pink peppercorns and fennel seeds for a more flavorful and pretty crust and stirs more accessible bourbon into the cream for an equally pleasing taste. Consider serving it with duchess potatoes (similar to twice-baked potatoes) and a lemon-olive oil watercress salad.

Crab Legs with Spicy Garlic Tomato Sauce

King and snow crab legs are a holiday favorite that are almost always served steamed with melted butter. While that’s a guaranteed easy way to enjoy them, there are other options to make them even more delicious while keeping the preparation simple. This recipe coats the legs in a clever way with Old Bay seasoning, then smothers them with a quick-cooking, garlicky tomato sauce poured on top. It all bakes on a cookie sheet, allowing the big flavors to seep into the crab while warming through. The crab legs can be served on the baking sheet or transferred to a platter with crusty bread on the side to sop up the juices. It’s a dramatic and tasty presentation worthy of Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve or other big family gatherings.

Pro tips: Crack the shells using a crab leg cracker, or ask the fishmonger to crack them for you. If you purchase crab legs that are already steamed, follow the recipe as written and reduce the baking time to 8 to 10 minutes, or until heated through.

