1-6 p.m. Saturday. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 470-283-2599, epicureanhotelatlanta.com

Agave Bandido

Kick off Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Dunwoody’s High Street development with stilt walkers, fire dancers, a photo booth, face painting, cotton candy and a balloon artist. Agave Bandido will offer margaritas, beer, shots and menu items like carne asada, adobo chicken and elote street corn.

Noon-10 p.m. Saturday. 4-10 p.m. Monday, 120 High St., Atlanta. 678-750-0557, agavebandido.com

AltaToro

Celebrate a day early in Midtown with $3 beers, $4 tacos, $5 margaritas, a Latin DJ, paella-making and nighttime fire shows.

Noon-8 p.m. Sunday. 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com

Azotea Cantina

Get $9 house margaritas, $7 tequila shots and listen to a DJ starting at 3 p.m.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday. 245 18th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-902-6040, azoteacantina.com

Chattahoochee Food Works

Head to this three-day fiesta in west Midtown for Latin-inspired dishes, margaritas, DJs on Saturday, a mariachi band Sunday, tequila tastings, games and giveaways.

Saturday-Monday. 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. chattahoocheefoodworks.com

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen

Enjoy this four-day party starting Friday with 16-ounce margaritas served in pineapple cups. Throughout the weekend, expect live music, a DJ, face painters, and food and drink specials like $8 shots, taco plates, carne asada fries, and snapper and coconut ceviche.

Friday-Monday. 202 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com

Chido & Padre’s

This Buckhead restaurant will celebrate Cinco de Mayo throughout the weekend, culminating in a party Monday featuring $10 El Jimador margaritas and a DJ.

3-11 p.m. Monday. 128 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, chidoandpadres.com

CT Cantina & Taqueria

On Friday, enjoy $2 off all margaritas and live music. The party continues Saturday with $3 street tacos and an agua fresca stand; Sunday with $4 beers and mimosas, face painting and a pinata; and Monday with $5 mango shots, a taco challenge and drink specials.

Friday-Monday. 6220 Town Square, Alpharetta. 770-765-6042, cttacos.com

Eclipse di Luna

Head to the Dunwoody or Buckhead location of this tapas restaurant for margarita specials, Mexican food and live bands.

Monday. 764 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta, 404-846-0449 and 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, 678-205-5862, eclipsediluna.com

Eclipse di Luna and Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern

At Halcyon, these two eateries will celebrate with an indoor and outdoor festival featuring live music, satellite bars, food tents, cotton candy, popsicles and a Mexican snack bar.

Saturday-Monday. 6710 Town Square, Alpharetta. 470-545-0741, eclipsediluna.com/location-alpharetta

What The Cinco! Cinco de Mayo Party at Embr Lounge

Make it spicy this Cinco at Embr Lounge with $3 tacos, $5 margaritas, DJs and free entry before 8 p.m.

6 p.m.-midnight. Monday. 1136 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-765-3886, eventbrite.com

Emilio’s Tacos and Tequila

This street party will feature taco tents, margarita specials and outdoor bars, tequila tastings, live music, a DJ, mariachi bands and giveaways all day.

2-11 p.m. Saturday. 1105 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 770-456-5692, emiliostacosandtequila.com

Frozen Margarita Fest at Historic Fourth Ward Park

Sip unlimited frozen margaritas, enjoy tacos, dance to DJ sets and celebrate Cinco de Mayo in one of Atlanta’s favorite outdoor spaces. 21+ only.

Noon-10 p.m. Saturday. Starts at $35. 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com

Indio Brewing

Head to Sugar Hill for a party featuring tacos, beer, karaoke and wrestlers battling it out in the ring.

5-8 p.m. Saturday. 5019 W Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill. 678-206-3700, indiobrewing.com

Punch Bowl Social

Celebrate with $12 Patron margaritas in mini collectible bottles, $15 beer and shot combos, and free chips and salsa after 5 p.m. Family friendly during the day, 21+ after 10 p.m.

Friday-Monday. 875 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-443-1443, punchbowlsocial.com

Red’s Beer Garden

Dig into “gringo tacos” (with beef or Beyond Meat) all weekend, sip Six Bridges Suburban Sombrero Mexican lager on draft, and soak up the casual patio vibes. Pups are welcome in the outdoor beer garden.

Noon-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com

Taco & Tequila Bar Crawl

This Alpharetta bar crawl is loaded with Cinco de Mayo fun. Hop between bars for tacos (included with entry), discounted drinks, live music, a party bus shuttle and giveaways.

1-5 p.m. May 3. $24.99. Check-in location: Carrie’s Conservatory, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. barcrawlusa.com

Tacos and Margs Crawl

Kick off the fun at X Midtown with early access to taco and margarita specials. Starting at 4 p.m., crawl to nearby bars for an evening of drinks, food, music and photo ops.

VIP entry at noon; general admission at 2 p.m. Saturday. $24.99. Check-in location: X Midtown (TEN), 990 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. barcrawlnation.com

Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill

Expect $8 Texas margaritas, $7 tequila shots, a DJ, T-shirts and giveaways throughout the weekend.

Friday-Monday. Multiple locations. ttatl.com

Tequila Fest at Underground Atlanta

Dubbed the “ultimate day party experience for tequila lovers,” this ticketed event includes tequila drinks and BBQ from 3-6 p.m., along with music and dancing. 21+ only.

3-10 p.m. Saturday. $50. 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta. eventbrite.com

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina

Enjoy Dos Equis drafts for $4, Herradura margaritas for $8 and Tecate cans for $4 at all locations. On Monday, DJs will play tunes starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday-Monday. Multiple locations. tinlizzyscantina.com

Your 3rd Spot

Head to this entertainment and food venue for $3 tacos, margaritas and tequila tastings, plus pinata drops filled with surprises.

6-11:30 p.m. Monday. 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com

