Since Cinco de Mayo falls on a Monday this year, expect the festivities to begin Friday and last through the weekend. The holiday celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the 1862 Battle of Puebla. In Atlanta, it offers an occasion to celebrate Mexican-American culture with food, drinks and music.
Here are some Cinco de Mayo food and drink events happening around metro Atlanta.
Aerial Kitchen & Bar
This Latin rooftop restaurant will celebrate “Tres de Mayo” and its rooftop reopening this year with live music, and food and drink stations like a street taco cart; a street corn station; a churro bar; an agua fresca station; and a cocktail station with spicy margaritas.
1-6 p.m. Saturday. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 470-283-2599, epicureanhotelatlanta.com
Agave Bandido
Kick off Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Dunwoody’s High Street development with stilt walkers, fire dancers, a photo booth, face painting, cotton candy and a balloon artist. Agave Bandido will offer margaritas, beer, shots and menu items like carne asada, adobo chicken and elote street corn.
Noon-10 p.m. Saturday. 4-10 p.m. Monday, 120 High St., Atlanta. 678-750-0557, agavebandido.com
AltaToro
Celebrate a day early in Midtown with $3 beers, $4 tacos, $5 margaritas, a Latin DJ, paella-making and nighttime fire shows.
Noon-8 p.m. Sunday. 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com
Azotea Cantina
Get $9 house margaritas, $7 tequila shots and listen to a DJ starting at 3 p.m.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday. 245 18th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-902-6040, azoteacantina.com
Chattahoochee Food Works
Head to this three-day fiesta in west Midtown for Latin-inspired dishes, margaritas, DJs on Saturday, a mariachi band Sunday, tequila tastings, games and giveaways.
Saturday-Monday. 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. chattahoocheefoodworks.com
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen
Enjoy this four-day party starting Friday with 16-ounce margaritas served in pineapple cups. Throughout the weekend, expect live music, a DJ, face painters, and food and drink specials like $8 shots, taco plates, carne asada fries, and snapper and coconut ceviche.
Friday-Monday. 202 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com
Chido & Padre’s
This Buckhead restaurant will celebrate Cinco de Mayo throughout the weekend, culminating in a party Monday featuring $10 El Jimador margaritas and a DJ.
3-11 p.m. Monday. 128 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, chidoandpadres.com
CT Cantina & Taqueria
On Friday, enjoy $2 off all margaritas and live music. The party continues Saturday with $3 street tacos and an agua fresca stand; Sunday with $4 beers and mimosas, face painting and a pinata; and Monday with $5 mango shots, a taco challenge and drink specials.
Friday-Monday. 6220 Town Square, Alpharetta. 770-765-6042, cttacos.com
Eclipse di Luna
Head to the Dunwoody or Buckhead location of this tapas restaurant for margarita specials, Mexican food and live bands.
Monday. 764 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta, 404-846-0449 and 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, 678-205-5862, eclipsediluna.com
Eclipse di Luna and Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern
At Halcyon, these two eateries will celebrate with an indoor and outdoor festival featuring live music, satellite bars, food tents, cotton candy, popsicles and a Mexican snack bar.
Saturday-Monday. 6710 Town Square, Alpharetta. 470-545-0741, eclipsediluna.com/location-alpharetta
What The Cinco! Cinco de Mayo Party at Embr Lounge
Make it spicy this Cinco at Embr Lounge with $3 tacos, $5 margaritas, DJs and free entry before 8 p.m.
6 p.m.-midnight. Monday. 1136 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-765-3886, eventbrite.com
Emilio’s Tacos and Tequila
This street party will feature taco tents, margarita specials and outdoor bars, tequila tastings, live music, a DJ, mariachi bands and giveaways all day.
2-11 p.m. Saturday. 1105 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 770-456-5692, emiliostacosandtequila.com
Frozen Margarita Fest at Historic Fourth Ward Park
Sip unlimited frozen margaritas, enjoy tacos, dance to DJ sets and celebrate Cinco de Mayo in one of Atlanta’s favorite outdoor spaces. 21+ only.
Noon-10 p.m. Saturday. Starts at $35. 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com
Indio Brewing
Head to Sugar Hill for a party featuring tacos, beer, karaoke and wrestlers battling it out in the ring.
5-8 p.m. Saturday. 5019 W Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill. 678-206-3700, indiobrewing.com
Punch Bowl Social
Celebrate with $12 Patron margaritas in mini collectible bottles, $15 beer and shot combos, and free chips and salsa after 5 p.m. Family friendly during the day, 21+ after 10 p.m.
Friday-Monday. 875 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-443-1443, punchbowlsocial.com
Red’s Beer Garden
Dig into “gringo tacos” (with beef or Beyond Meat) all weekend, sip Six Bridges Suburban Sombrero Mexican lager on draft, and soak up the casual patio vibes. Pups are welcome in the outdoor beer garden.
Noon-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 770-637-2299, redsbeergarden.com
Taco & Tequila Bar Crawl
This Alpharetta bar crawl is loaded with Cinco de Mayo fun. Hop between bars for tacos (included with entry), discounted drinks, live music, a party bus shuttle and giveaways.
1-5 p.m. May 3. $24.99. Check-in location: Carrie’s Conservatory, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. barcrawlusa.com
Tacos and Margs Crawl
Kick off the fun at X Midtown with early access to taco and margarita specials. Starting at 4 p.m., crawl to nearby bars for an evening of drinks, food, music and photo ops.
VIP entry at noon; general admission at 2 p.m. Saturday. $24.99. Check-in location: X Midtown (TEN), 990 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. barcrawlnation.com
Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill
Expect $8 Texas margaritas, $7 tequila shots, a DJ, T-shirts and giveaways throughout the weekend.
Friday-Monday. Multiple locations. ttatl.com
Tequila Fest at Underground Atlanta
Dubbed the “ultimate day party experience for tequila lovers,” this ticketed event includes tequila drinks and BBQ from 3-6 p.m., along with music and dancing. 21+ only.
3-10 p.m. Saturday. $50. 50 Upper Alabama St., Atlanta. eventbrite.com
Tin Lizzy’s Cantina
Enjoy Dos Equis drafts for $4, Herradura margaritas for $8 and Tecate cans for $4 at all locations. On Monday, DJs will play tunes starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday-Monday. Multiple locations. tinlizzyscantina.com
Your 3rd Spot
Head to this entertainment and food venue for $3 tacos, margaritas and tequila tastings, plus pinata drops filled with surprises.
6-11:30 p.m. Monday. 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com
