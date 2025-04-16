Breaking: As historic trial starts, Covington sterilizer defends ‘safe and responsible’ operations
Capture the unique flavor of Chicheria Mexican Kitchen's guava margarita

Now you can enjoy Chicheria Mexican Kitchen’s guava margarita from the comfort of your own home. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
33 minutes ago

The guava margaritas I had at Chicheria Mexican Kitchen not long ago have stayed on my mind. I generally don’t prefer flavored margaritas, but these were perfect. Is it possible to get the recipe? I’d like to serve them at our next dinner.

— Susan Dugan, Decatur

The recipe is the creation of the bar team at Chicheria Mexican Kitchen. This margarita is made with three agave-based ingredients: Blanco tequila (they recommend El Jimador Blanco Tequila), El Ultimo Agave Tequila Almond Liqueur (available at Tower Beer, Wine and Spirits) and agave nectar as a sweetener.

The restaurant makes the margaritas with guava puree, available from restaurant supply stores. We substituted guava nectar, which can be found at the grocery store.

ExploreFrom the Menu: More recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen’s guava margarita

  • 1 1/2 ounces blanco tequila
  • 1 ounce guava nectar
  • 3/4 ounce El Ultimo Agave Tequila Almond Liqueur
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce light agave nectar
  • 3 sprigs mint, divided
  • 3 drops orange blossom water
  • Lime wheel and sliced mango, for garnish

  1. In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, guava nectar, almond liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar, 2 mint sprigs and orange blossom water.
  2. Close shaker and shake vigorously.
  3. Strain into a 10-ounce highball glass, add ice and garnish with remaining mint sprig, lime wheel and mango slices.

Makes 1.

Per margarita: 221 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 18 grams carbohydrates, 15 grams total sugars, 5 grams fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 5 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of … Chicheria Mexican Kitchen, 202 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to Georgia's diners

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

