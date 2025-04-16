Capture the unique flavor of Chicheria Mexican Kitchen’s guava margarita

The restaurant makes the margaritas with guava puree, available from restaurant supply stores. We substituted guava nectar, which can be found at the grocery store.

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen’s guava margarita

1 1/2 ounces blanco tequila

1 ounce guava nectar

3/4 ounce El Ultimo Agave Tequila Almond Liqueur

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce light agave nectar

3 sprigs mint, divided

3 drops orange blossom water

Lime wheel and sliced mango, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, guava nectar, almond liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar, 2 mint sprigs and orange blossom water. Close shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into a 10-ounce highball glass, add ice and garnish with remaining mint sprig, lime wheel and mango slices.

Makes 1.

Per margarita: 221 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 18 grams carbohydrates, 15 grams total sugars, 5 grams fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 5 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of … Chicheria Mexican Kitchen, 202 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com.

