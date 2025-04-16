Capture the unique flavor of Chicheria Mexican Kitchen’s guava margarita

The guava margaritas I had at Chicheria Mexican Kitchen not long ago have stayed on my mind. I generally don’t prefer flavored margaritas, but these were perfect. Is it possible to get the recipe? I’d like to serve them at our next dinner.
— Susan Dugan, Decatur
The recipe is the creation of the bar team at Chicheria Mexican Kitchen. This margarita is made with three agave-based ingredients: Blanco tequila (they recommend El Jimador Blanco Tequila), El Ultimo Agave Tequila Almond Liqueur (available at Tower Beer, Wine and Spirits) and agave nectar as a sweetener.
The restaurant makes the margaritas with guava puree, available from restaurant supply stores. We substituted guava nectar, which can be found at the grocery store.
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen’s guava margarita
- 1 1/2 ounces blanco tequila
- 1 ounce guava nectar
- 3/4 ounce El Ultimo Agave Tequila Almond Liqueur
- 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
- 1/2 ounce light agave nectar
- 3 sprigs mint, divided
- 3 drops orange blossom water
- Lime wheel and sliced mango, for garnish
- In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila, guava nectar, almond liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar, 2 mint sprigs and orange blossom water.
- Close shaker and shake vigorously.
- Strain into a 10-ounce highball glass, add ice and garnish with remaining mint sprig, lime wheel and mango slices.
Makes 1.
Per margarita: 221 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 18 grams carbohydrates, 15 grams total sugars, 5 grams fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 5 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of … Chicheria Mexican Kitchen, 202 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com.
