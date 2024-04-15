You can find vegan and vegetarian pop-ups and food trucks around metro Atlanta

Bear Pizzeria. You can get specialty pizzas from this pop-up, including the Tropical Bear (tomato sauce, vegan cheese, wheat-based sausage, pineapple, jalapeño and onion), the Italiano Bear (Alfredo sauce, vegan cheese, pasta, broccoli, spinach and tomato) and the Bougie Bear (truffle garlic sauce, vegan cheese, mushrooms, onion, spinach and truffle oil with Parmesan).

instagram.com/bearpizzeria

Bien Vegano. You’ll find a varying selection of mobile restaurants, brews and handmade goods at this entirely vegan market. It operates monthly, except for winter, but the date and time varies, so check its schedule on Instagram.

instagram.com/bienveganoatl

Bliss Cookie Jar. You might find your new favorite cookie among this pop-up’s selection of vegan treats. Varieties available include mint Oreo, oatmeal, peanut butter and dark chocolate chip.

instagram.com/blisscookiejar

Dished Palate. Chef Tequilla Johnson serves vegan versions of familiar foods at this pop-up. On most Saturdays and Sundays, Dished Palate operates out of prep kitchen Vegan Me Please in Decatur, with such offerings as oyster mushroom sandwiches, smash burgers, “fysh” sandwiches and vegan wings. Keep an eye out for special themes, such as hibachi and all-day breakfast.

instagram.com/dishedpalate

O’ Yeah It’s Vegan. This pop-up can be found at festivals and events, serving such items as lion’s mane lasagna; Hellish Green Stuff (cabbage, kale, spinach, collared greens and shredded carrots); Alfredo chicken pasta made with pea protein; breakfast casserole (vegan eggs, sausage, cheese, red potatoes and kale); Mardi Gras “skrimp” pasta with konjac root; and chocolate chip-stuffed caramel cookies.

instagram.com/oyeahitsvegan1

Quira’s Vegan Eats. This restaurant often pops up at Bien Vegano, with a menu that includes empanadas with a ground walnut or pea protein filling and cauliflower wings with such flavors as sweet chili and barbecue.

instagram.com/quirasveganeats

SlimThick Vegan. If you’re craving vegan Southern food, check out this pop-up, which has such items as jackfruit pot pie, potato salad, kale collard greens, Creole seafood “mac no cheese” and fried oyster mushrooms.

instagram.com/slimthickveganatl

Sometimeatarian. This Asian-fusion food truck offers such items as yakisoba noodles with red and green cabbage, bok choy, peppers, onions and mushrooms; chopped steak sandwiches with cremini mushrooms, Beyond meat, peppers, onions and cheddar cheese; and apple cobbler.

470-236-8876, instagram.com/sometimeatarian

Credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Beck Credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Beck

Sunshine Alchemy. Owner-chef Jasmine Beck gave a former FBI surveillance truck new life when she converted it into her mobile vegan restaurant. The menu includes Impossible burgers, Impossible tacos, nachos, vegan sloppy Joes and jackfruit barbecue, plus house-made sauces, such as chipotle aioli, guacamole and salsa.

805-895-0637, sunshinealchemy.com

Superior Vegan. This food truck offers vegan comfort food, including Philly cheesesteaks, jackfruit “chkn” sandwiches, loaded fries, mac and cheese and tacos. Everything is made in-house, owner Sandra Williams said, including the cheese, meat and sauces.

678-650-3923, instagram.com/superior_vegan

Credit: Courtesy of Poreyah Benton Credit: Courtesy of Poreyah Benton

Vegan Ahava

Poreyah Benton grew up in a vegan Black Hebrew Israelite community. When she moved to Connecticut, she found few vegan options, so she started making and selling her own food. Now, she’s sharing her creations at festivals around Atlanta. Popular items include the vegan Philly cheesesteak; soul food plate with vegan mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, vegan cornbread, kale and collard greens; and pea protein drumsticks.

instagram.com/veganahava

Vegan House of Pancakes. Satisfy your breakfast-food cravings at this pop-up with stacks of fluffy vegan pancakes topped with berry compotes and maple syrup, or opt for more savory dishes, such as potato casserole, tofu scramble and vegan sausage.

instagram.com/veganhouseofpancakes

Vegan Village. This pop-up usually can be found at Wadada Healthy Market and Juice Bar in the West End neighborhood. Its most popular offering is a cauliflower chik’n biscuit, which comes with breaded and fried cauliflower covered in buffalo sauce and served on a homemade biscuit. Other menu items include jackfruit quesadillas, walnut tacos and cinnamon roll pancakes.

912-550-1930, instagram.com/veganvillageatl

Credit: Courtesy of Vivian's Southern Treats Credit: Courtesy of Vivian's Southern Treats

Vivian’s Southern Treats. Keyana Laws sells her vegan takes on Southern desserts at farmers markets around metro Atlanta. Menu items include quarter-pound cookies, with such flavors as triple chocolate, peanut butter and butter pecan; blueberry and peach cobblers; Jamaican rum cake; and sweet potato pie.

404-465-1405, vivianstreats.com