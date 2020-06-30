X

Vegan bakery Cinnaholic opening new Dunwoody location this week

The bakery chain is known for its cinnamon rolls and unique frosting flavors.
Credit: Courtesy/Cinnaholic

Dunwoody | Updated July 17, 2020
By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cinnaholic is bringing its acclaimed cinnamon rolls to Dunwoody.

The vegan bakery chain, which first gained national attention on the TV show “Shark Tank,” plans to open a location on Chamblee Dunwoody Road on Friday, July 24, according to a statement from the company.

It will be the second Cinnaholic in Georgia, following the location in the Edgewood shopping center.

The bakery is known for its vegan cinnamon rolls and wide range of frosting flavors. It also serves brownies, cookies, baby buns and ice cream. The Dunwoody location will be at 5590 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in the Dunwoody Village area.

“There is a tremendous amount of excitement to serve our award-winning cinnamon rolls to the people of Dunwoody,” Kush Brahmbhatt, the owner of the new Cinnaholic location, said in a statement. “As a vegetarian, I’m excited to bring delicious, vegan cinnamon rolls that will fulfill a need for healthier, sweet treat to my community.”

When the new chain opens, it will take extra precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the company.

