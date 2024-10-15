Try these 3 Southern products to help make dinner easier

$12 per 13-ounce package of pork and beef meatballs or one confit duck leg. Available at 4A Pine St., Avondale Estates or pinestreetmarket.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Southern flat dumplings

If you’ve been wanting to make old-fashioned Southern chicken and dumplings — where the dumplings are flat like pastry and not dropped like a biscuit — this product is for you. McLib’s Southern Dumplings in Pendleton, South Carolina, has been making flat, Southern-style dumplings since 1985. The dumplings are sold dried, so you can keep them in your pantry for up to a year, then make chicken and dumplings whenever the mood strikes. We started with the chicken and dumplings on the box but then saw the recipe for peach cobbler there. McLib’s dumplings turned our peaches into the most perfect pan of cobbler we ever have served. We are stocking up on these.

$26 per pack of five 8-ounce boxes. Available at Piggly Wiggly and mclibsdumplings.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Caramel pecan paws

Time to think about dessert. Carolina Chocolate Co. in Clover, South Carolina, sells an assortment of handcrafted chocolates, from bars to barks. We opted for pecan paws. Each perfectly formed paw had a base of dark chocolate topped with three roasted pecans, a dollop of creamy caramel, and then a topping of more dark chocolate. It covered all the required food groups for sweets — chocolate, caramel and nuts.

$15 per six-piece box. Available at carolinachocolatecompany.com.

Explore Regional Southern dining stories

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.