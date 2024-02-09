Charleston-based cafe The Daily will open its third Atlanta location on Feb. 12.
Located at 3705 Northside Parkway in the Northcreek Office Park in Buckhead, the eatery will join Daily locations in Inman Park and West Midtown with a menu of baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, toast, coffee, smoothies and snacks.
The Daily comes from sibling duo Michael and Melody Shemtov and chef-partner Jacob Hunter. The Shemtov siblings are also behind Nashville and Charleston concept Butcher & Bee and a Charleston location of the Daily, and all three operators have ties to Atlanta, with the Shemtovs having lived in Cabbagetown and Hunter currently living in Inman Park.
Menu highlights include smoked salmon toast with lemon-caper schmear, chives and sourdough; a breakfast pita with scrambled eggs, Israeli salad, tahini, schug, hummus, cabbage and chive; a Hearty Winter Hash bowl with butternut squash, charred cauliflower, potatoes, greens, romesco, hash spice, egg and chives; a variety of coffee drinks and lattes; and smoothies like the Power Protein with vegan vanilla protein powder, banana, almond butter, Medjool dates and chia seeds.
The Inman Park bakery team will also provide house-made pastries and bread for the Buckhead location.
The Daily on Northside Drive will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. A new location of Ford Fry’s chicken concept Little Rey is set to open in the Northcreek complex later this year.
3705 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta. 404-941-7065, shopthedaily.com/atlanta-buckhead
