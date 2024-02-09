Charleston-based cafe The Daily will open its third Atlanta location on Feb. 12.

Located at 3705 Northside Parkway in the Northcreek Office Park in Buckhead, the eatery will join Daily locations in Inman Park and West Midtown with a menu of baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, toast, coffee, smoothies and snacks.

The Daily comes from sibling duo Michael and Melody Shemtov and chef-partner Jacob Hunter. The Shemtov siblings are also behind Nashville and Charleston concept Butcher & Bee and a Charleston location of the Daily, and all three operators have ties to Atlanta, with the Shemtovs having lived in Cabbagetown and Hunter currently living in Inman Park.