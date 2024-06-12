Some are sweet, but many are rather dry (which is the case for the wines we’re highlighting). They can work in many dining applications, ranging from a hearty brunch pairing to a happy hour snack partner or a pizza night star. And it’s not just Lambrusco, as American winemakers, in particular, are exploring the boundless potential for red sparkling wines.

If you want to stock up for cookouts and backyard parties, here are a few outstanding options in red bubbly to seek out.

Zanasi lambrusco grasparossa di Castelvetro. This small producer is classic in style, organic in farming practices, and its wines are utterly delicious. This wine also is relatively inexpensive, for the quality, and has become our go-to for introducing people to Lambrusco. It’s a perfect pairing for all the culinary delights of its home region (prosciutto di Parma and Parmigiano-Reggiano, for example) and a welcome guest at the table with your cheese and charcuterie board.

Carboniste rouge brut 2022. Carboniste’s sole focus is sparkling wine, yet it experiments with a broad range of grape varieties and production methods. The rouge brut is an uncommon blend of equal parts merlot and albariño grapes; this union of red and white results in a wine that is brimming with red berry fruit, but with a lighter body and fresh finish. This is a sparkling red that would pair as nicely with seafood as it does with barbecue.

Osmote This Is Red pet nat 2023. This wine is fun and freewheeling. Made primarily from DeChaunac, a French-American grape hybrid that is popular in the Finger Lakes region, this cool-climate, fizzy red is plummy, earthy and only 10% alcohol, making it a perfect picnic companion.

