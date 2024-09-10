Stock Up: 3 suggestions to make mealtime easier

$12-$13.50 per 7.4-ounce container plus dippers. Purchase at Dip Mobile in Ponce City Market and Buckhead Village, Buckhead Butcher Shop, Lucy’s Market, Frazie’s Meat & Market, Fresh Harvest and Garnish & Gather. Information: dipsdipsdips.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Empanadas

These popular Latin American pastries can be served at any meal. Chef Zachary Basto founded his Decatur-based empanada bakery, Casa Cardoza, to honor his grandparents, Romeo and Maria Cardoza. He and his brothers make nine varieties of empanadas by hand, with fillings that range from Riverview Farms pork chorizo, eggs and scallions to steak and potato. The empanadas are available already baked, or you can buy them frozen in packets of four and bake them right from the freezer in a hot oven for 10 minutes.

$4-$5 per empanada. Available at Chrome Yellow, Con Leche, East Pole Coffee, Taproom Coffee, Joe’s East Atlanta Coffee Shop and Morningside Farmers Market, or order at casacardoza.com for pickup in Avondale Estates or delivery in northeast Atlanta and Gwinnett.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Julie Medina Everingham Credit: Julie Medina Everingham

Something sweet

If you need a dessert or something sweet for a midday treat, turn to pastry chef Jenni Etchison-Villafuerte and her Marietta-based Open Heart Bakeshop, which has a menu ranging from chocolate fudge brownies to petit fours. We sampled two of her seasonal offerings. One was a mini bundt coconut cake — moist, studded with shreds of coconut and topped with candied and toasted coconut, as well as dollops of vanilla buttercream. However, the favorite was the lemon bar, with its garnish of candied strips of lemon peel. The lemon filling was that combination of tart and sweet you always hope for, offset by the tiniest bit of salt in the pastry crust. Forks were clashing over who would get the last bite.

$7 per coconut cake, $8 per lemon bar. Order at openheartbakeshop.com for pickup at Marietta or Avondale Estates farmers markets. Direct message via Facebook for other pickup options.

Explore Regional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.