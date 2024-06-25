Stock Up: 3 ways to enjoy Louisiana dishes

Parish: $6.99 per 2-pound bag. Available at parishrice.com. 4Sisters: $42.99-$49.99 per box of six 2-pound bags or a sample pack. Available at 4sistersrice.com.

Credit: Pat Garin Credit: Pat Garin

Gumbo and jambalaya mixes

Kristen Preau started Jambalaya Girl with her dad’s jambalaya recipe. She now offers mixes for gumbo and yellow rice, as well. Preparation is simple. For the gumbo and jambalaya, start by cooking chicken or sausage, then add water, bring it to a boil and stir in the rice blend. Cover the pot and in 25 minutes you have a meal for at least four. The favorite of our guests was the jambalaya, with its rich, slow-cooked taste and the bits of onion, bell pepper and celery in the sauce. We used andouille sausage and stirred in half a pound of peeled shrimp at the end.

$3.69-$3.99 per 8-ounce box. Available at Food Depot and jambalayagirl.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Credit: Barry Fantich Credit: Barry Fantich

Heat-and-eat entrees

Classic Louisiana dishes such as gumbo, etouffee, jambalaya, creole and red beans and rice take just minutes when you serve an entree from Big Easy Foods. The frozen meals come in single-serving, 12-ounce packages that can go from freezer to microwave and be ready to eat in 5-6 minutes. There are seven entrees, including crawfish etouffee and pork and sausage jambalaya. The company also makes andouille sausage, smoked sausage and crawfish or pork boudin.

$3.80 per 12-ounce entree. Available at Piggly Wiggly, Food Value, Big Bear Supermarket in Decatur and bigeasyfoods.com.

Explore Get your Cajun food fix at these 20 metro Atlanta restaurants

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.