Stock Up: 3 ways to enjoy Louisiana dishes

Rice from Louisiana. (Courtesy of Brightside Photos)

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Here are three ways to enjoy a taste of Louisiana.

High-protein rice

Louisiana is one of the top rice-producing states in the nation, with more than 800 rice farms. Parish Rice grows a special high-protein rice with the lowest glycemic index value of any white variety on the market. It works for those who need more protein in their diet or who have diabetes or other health issues. The Kennedy sisters, meanwhile, carry on the farming tradition of their dad with 4Sisters Rice, growing jasmine, extra-long-grain white and medium-grain rice. The 4Sisters website has such recipes as dirty rice king cake and broccoli and feta rice bake.

Parish: $6.99 per 2-pound bag. Available at parishrice.com. 4Sisters: $42.99-$49.99 per box of six 2-pound bags or a sample pack. Available at 4sistersrice.com.

Gumbo and jambalaya mixes. (Courtesy of Pat Garin)

Credit: Pat Garin

icon to expand image

Credit: Pat Garin

Gumbo and jambalaya mixes

Kristen Preau started Jambalaya Girl with her dad’s jambalaya recipe. She now offers mixes for gumbo and yellow rice, as well. Preparation is simple. For the gumbo and jambalaya, start by cooking chicken or sausage, then add water, bring it to a boil and stir in the rice blend. Cover the pot and in 25 minutes you have a meal for at least four. The favorite of our guests was the jambalaya, with its rich, slow-cooked taste and the bits of onion, bell pepper and celery in the sauce. We used andouille sausage and stirred in half a pound of peeled shrimp at the end.

$3.69-$3.99 per 8-ounce box. Available at Food Depot and jambalayagirl.com.

Packaged Louisiana dishes. (Courtesy of Barry Fantich)

Credit: Barry Fantich

icon to expand image

Credit: Barry Fantich

Heat-and-eat entrees

Classic Louisiana dishes such as gumbo, etouffee, jambalaya, creole and red beans and rice take just minutes when you serve an entree from Big Easy Foods. The frozen meals come in single-serving, 12-ounce packages that can go from freezer to microwave and be ready to eat in 5-6 minutes. There are seven entrees, including crawfish etouffee and pork and sausage jambalaya. The company also makes andouille sausage, smoked sausage and crawfish or pork boudin.

$3.80 per 12-ounce entree. Available at Piggly Wiggly, Food Value, Big Bear Supermarket in Decatur and bigeasyfoods.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

