Stock Up: 3 gifts for Mom and the family

Basket of Italian foods. Courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Basket of Italian foods. Courtesy of Oliva Restaurant Group
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Here are three gifts a mom can share with her family.

Basket of Italian foods

Tal Baum’s Bellina Alimentari in Ponce City Market serves delicious Italian dishes and also provides a market where customers can purchase many of the specialty foods served at the restaurant. For Mother’s Day, Baum is offering packaged gift baskets, like the Delights of Italy, which contains three different kinds of pasta, two pestos, sundried tomatoes, artichoke dip, balsamic vinegar, olive oil and truffle sea salt. It also includes dipping dishes and a pretty ceramic jar of Amarena wild cherries.

$184.90 for Delights of Italy basket. Other baskets range from $27.90 to $154.90. Available at Amazon and mercatodibellina.com.

"Jose Feeds the World." Courtesy of Marta Alvarez Miguens

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

An inspiring story

Moms can sit down with their kids and learn the inspirational story of chef Jose Andres in “Jose Feeds the World,” written by David Unger and illustrated by Marta Alvarez Miguens. The book tells how Andres founded the disaster relief organization World Central Kitchen in 2010, in response to a devastating earthquake in Haiti. Since that time, the organization has provided food during humanitarian emergencies around the world. The inspirational story shows children everywhere that they, too, can make the world a better place.

$18.99. Available at Amazon and local bookstores.

Cheesecake. Courtesy of Khelsey and Mike Daniels

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Desserts like grandma made

Since 2018, Khelsey Daniels of Stockbridge has been baking cheesecakes based on the recipes of her grandmother, Dorothy Ervin. There are nine Dorothy’s Desserts Bakery cheesecakes, with two new flavors — blueberry crumble and pineapple upside down cake — coming soon. Daniels said the most popular is sweet potato, but the banana pudding cheesecake, with a Chessmen butter cookie on top, took first place in our hearts.

$7 per mini cheesecake, $29 per whole cheesecake. Available at dorothysdesserts.com.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

