Stock Up: 3 gifts for Mom and the family

$184.90 for Delights of Italy basket. Other baskets range from $27.90 to $154.90. Available at Amazon and mercatodibellina.com.

An inspiring story

Moms can sit down with their kids and learn the inspirational story of chef Jose Andres in “Jose Feeds the World,” written by David Unger and illustrated by Marta Alvarez Miguens. The book tells how Andres founded the disaster relief organization World Central Kitchen in 2010, in response to a devastating earthquake in Haiti. Since that time, the organization has provided food during humanitarian emergencies around the world. The inspirational story shows children everywhere that they, too, can make the world a better place.

$18.99. Available at Amazon and local bookstores.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Desserts like grandma made

Since 2018, Khelsey Daniels of Stockbridge has been baking cheesecakes based on the recipes of her grandmother, Dorothy Ervin. There are nine Dorothy’s Desserts Bakery cheesecakes, with two new flavors — blueberry crumble and pineapple upside down cake — coming soon. Daniels said the most popular is sweet potato, but the banana pudding cheesecake, with a Chessmen butter cookie on top, took first place in our hearts.

$7 per mini cheesecake, $29 per whole cheesecake. Available at dorothysdesserts.com.

