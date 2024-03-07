Southern Living again names Fox Bros. best place for barbeque in Georgia

Each year, Southern Living releases its list of best barbeque restaurants in each Southern state based on its readers’ suggestions.

“A parade of new, highly-acclaimed barbecue restaurants have opened all over the South in recent years,” Southern Living wrote. “If my math is correct, the 15 institutions on the 2024 list represent more than 500 total years of serving top-notch Southern barbecue to hungry diners.”

With hundreds of restaurants to choose from in Georgia, the magazine named Atlanta’s Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q the best for the second year in a row.

“Texas-born and Georgia-inflected, Fox Bros. is now an Atlanta barbecue institution. In 2007, twin brothers Justin and Jonathan Fox introduced the city to the barbecue style of their native state and won Atlantans over to slow-smoked brisket and jalapeño cheddar hot links,” the magazine said.

Last May, Yelp declared the brothers’ beef brisket sandwich the No. 1 “burger” in the United States.

The “burger,” Jonathan Fox told Yelp, started as a joke, with the brothers trying to compete with burger joints even though they didn’t have a grill. “We were throwing things against the wall to see what stuck,” he said. “It was our first go and we kind of nailed it.”

Now with four locations throughout the city, the original DeKalb Avenue restaurant is where foodies can find an array of mashups, like chicken-fried ribs with white barbeque sauce and “Tomminator” tater tots smothered in Brunswick stew.

According to Atlanta Magazine the Texas natives have branched out with a line of barbeque and wing sauces sold at Whole Foods and other stores around the city, thanks to its partnership with the Atlanta Falcons.