The second spotlight recipe is based on caramelized onions, also known as French onions. Caramelized onions must be cooked low and slow to achieve their rich, dark color and sweet flavor. This process can take 45 to 60 minutes. The quicker method featured in the Speedy French Onion Chicken recipe was inspired by America’s Test Kitchen. It uses water and baking soda to help cook the onions, speeding up the process on two fronts.

The third and final recipe is a quick and easy refrigerator pickle. Refrigerator pickles are the simplest type of pickle and require no canning kettles or pressure cookers. Refrigerator pickles are as simple as submerging a vegetable, in this case Vidalia onions, in vinegar and spices.

RECIPES

These simple recipes feature the Vidalia onion front and center.

Credit: Virginia Willis

Lighter Tennessee Onions

The name is a mystery, but this classic onion casserole does not use onions from Tennessee — it uses sweet Vidalia onions. This version has been lightened up, allowing the natural sweet onion flavor to be the star of the show.

3 large Vidalia onions, sliced 1/4-inch thick

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 ounces grated sharp cheddar

2 ounces grated low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine the onions, oil, parsley, mustard and cayenne pepper. Season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Top with cheddar and mozzarella. Transfer to the oven and bake until tender, about 35 minutes.

Serves 6.

Per serving: 107 calories (percent of calories from fat, 59), 5 grams protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 7 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 16 milligrams cholesterol, 221 milligrams sodium.

Speedy French Onion Chicken

Baking soda speeds up onion cooking by increasing the pH level, which enhances the Maillard reaction and softens onions faster. (The Maillard reaction is a chemical reaction that occurs between amino acids and natural sugars in food when it is heated, causing food to brown and develop complex flavors. It’s responsible for the characteristic taste and aroma of grilled meat, roasted coffee and baked bread.) To further hasten the cooking process, the chicken is parbaked (partially baked) while the onions are cooking. Once the onions and chicken are cooked, they are combined and topped with cheese, resulting in a dish that takes half the time.

3 Vidalia onions, sliced 1/4-inch thick

3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon water

4 chicken cutlets (about 1 pound)

1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

4 ounces grated Gruyere cheese (1 cup)

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the onions and 3/4 cup of water in a large skillet. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover and cook until the onions are tender, about 10 minutes. Uncover, reduce the heat to medium and stir the onions. Cook, stirring often, until onions are softened, well browned and slightly sticky, about 10 additional minutes. Meanwhile, season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Place in an ovenproof skillet. Bake until the juices run clear when pierced with the tip of a knife and the internal temperature registers 160 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 20 minutes. Combine the baking soda and the remaining 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Add the baking soda solution into the onions and cook, stirring constantly, until the solution has evaporated, about 1 minute. Remove the chicken from the oven. Change the oven setting to broil. Transfer the browned onions to the skillet with the chicken, stirring to combine and coat, making sure there are onions on the top and bottom of the chicken. Top with the cheese. Return to the oven and broil until the cheese is melted and golden brown, about 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 318 calories (percent of calories from fat, 30), 37 grams protein, 19 grams carbohydrates, 13 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 10 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 97 milligrams cholesterol, 456 milligrams sodium.

Refrigerator Pickle Vidalia Onions

This recipe, which is highly adaptable, uses seasoned rice vinegar and ginger. You could also use apple cider vinegar and herbs. These are excellent as a crunchy condiment for burgers and chops or in salads.

4 Vidalia onions, sliced 1/4-inch thick

1/2-inch piece fresh ginger, unpeeled and sliced into thin rounds

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 (12-ounce) bottle seasoned gourmet rice vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Layer the sliced onions, ginger, red pepper flakes and peppercorns in a clean quart jar. Heat the vinegar, sugar and salt over medium heat to a simmer. Pour the vinegar over the onions. Let cool to room temperature. Seal with a tight-fitting lid and store in the refrigerator up to 3 weeks.

Makes 1 quart to serve 16.

Per serving: 58 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), 1 gram protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, 10 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 77 milligrams sodium.

