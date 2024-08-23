Savage Pizza opens in Kennesaw, plus two more Georgia locations on the way

Superhero-themed Savage Pizza is expanding to Norcross, Athens and Kennesaw, with the Kennesaw location celebrating its grand opening tomorrow.

Savage Pizza has been an Atlanta staple since 1990 when it first opened in Virginia-Highland, then moved a few years later to its current spot on Moreland Avenue in Little Five Points. A second location opened in 2009 in Avondale Estates. The eatery is known for its superhero theme, with both locations decked out in comic book and superhero memorabilia.

Now the pizzeria is expanding to other parts of metro Atlanta and beyond. An outpost in Kennesaw opened earlier this month. Located at 2615 George Busbee Parkway near Town Center at Cobb, the eatery will hold a grand opening celebration Aug. 24 with face painting and free pizza for a year to the first 10 customers in line.