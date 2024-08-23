Savage Pizza opens in Kennesaw, plus two more Georgia locations on the way

Superhero-themed Savage Pizza is expanding to Norcross, Athens and Kennesaw, with the Kennesaw location celebrating its grand opening tomorrow.
Savage Pizza has been an Atlanta staple since 1990 when it first opened in Virginia-Highland, then moved a few years later to its current spot on Moreland Avenue in Little Five Points. A second location opened in 2009 in Avondale Estates. The eatery is known for its superhero theme, with both locations decked out in comic book and superhero memorabilia.
Now the pizzeria is expanding to other parts of metro Atlanta and beyond. An outpost in Kennesaw opened earlier this month. Located at 2615 George Busbee Parkway near Town Center at Cobb, the eatery will hold a grand opening celebration Aug. 24 with face painting and free pizza for a year to the first 10 customers in line.
Savage Pizza will also open in downtown Norcross at 7 Jones St. NW, according to Steve Josovitz of the Shumacher Group. The 3,300-square-foot space was previously home to Italian restaurant Paizanos. An opening date has not yet been announced.
A location is also coming to Athens, but no address or opening date has been announced.
“Savage has had an incredible journey over the past two decades, and we’re eager to share our passion for pizza and superhero fun with new audiences across Georgia,” managing partner Nipul Patel said in a prepared statement. “Each new location will embody the spirit and excitement of our original restaurants while offering fresh experiences tailored to the local communities.”
The pizzeria offers a menu of pasta, calzones, salads and pizza, including specialty pies like the chicken cordon bleu with garlic white sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion and roasted red peppers; the Bolognese with red wine marinara, Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms; and the Mai Pai with spicy red pepper sauce, Canadian bacon, green peppers, pineapple and banana peppers.
Savage Pizza in Kennesaw will be open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. -10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
2615 George Busbee Parkway NW, Kennesaw. 678-909-6315, savagepizza.com/savage-pizza-locations
