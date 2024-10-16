Mary Taylor Périgord 2022. Importer Mary Taylor is an inspiration. Her partnerships with small wineries open doors to some of the most storied wine regions of Europe; if you see her label on a wine, you know it’s going to be high-quality and that it punches way above the price. This wine from southwestern France is no exception. Made mostly from merlot, with a splash of cabernet sauvignon, it has the smell of a walk in the forest and the taste of rustic wild berries and black plums. It’s deep purple-red in the glass, but is unoaked, so it retains a juiciness you wouldn’t expect. And at $14, the price is quite a relief when stocking up for holiday gatherings.

Wolf & Woman pinotage 2022. Perhaps you’ve never tried this idiosyncratic South African grape, or maybe you’ve tried it, and its intense roasted/smoky quality isn’t your thing. The gentle winemaking style of Jolandie Fouché allows for a more subtle, delicious version of the grape, one that very likely will make you a pinotage convert. The smoky aroma is delicate and wrapped around a luscious black cherry and juicy red pepper core. It resembles a Beaujolais wine that has gone on a camping trip, and it’s perfect for fall.

Ventisquero Grey carménère 2021. For those stuck in a cabernet sauvignon rut, we suggest you try a carménère instead. This former Bordeaux blending grape has made quite an impact in Chilean wine culture and excels in its South American home. While we’ve been impressed with the quality of all the Ventisquero wines we’ve tasted, this plush, savory red delivers exceptional quality for under $25. Lush black currant and black cherry flavors meld with delightful spice layers of cumin, coriander and anise seeds. Try substituting this carménère in place of your go-to cab on steak night.

