RECIPE: Turn dip into dinner with cheese tortellini

One of my favorite appetizers is spinach and artichoke dip. Tangy, rich and packed with more vegetables than most dips, it’s almost enough to make a full meal. Add a family-size package of cheese tortellini and it’s definitely a full meal.

Most spinach-artichoke dip recipes use some kind of allium, such as garlic or shallots, but adding either exceeds this column’s five-ingredient limit. Instead, use marinated artichoke hearts, which almost always have garlic, plus additional complementary seasonings like oregano and red pepper flakes. And while you could use thawed frozen spinach in this dish as you would in the dip, I prefer produce-aisle baby spinach for freshness.

For the creamy component, use whole milk Greek-style yogurt. It’s rich enough to create a luscious sauce but doesn’t weigh down the dish so much that you can’t eat more than a few bites. The trick with yogurt, however, is knowing how to add it to hot pasta without curdling. Instead of adding the yogurt directly to the skillet, you’ll want to temper it with warm pasta cooking water before stirring it in, off the heat. It also helps to use yogurt with a higher fat percentage; don’t go below 5% for best results.