RECIPE: Turn dip into dinner with cheese tortellini

Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Tortellini. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Consititution.)

By Kate Williams – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

One of my favorite appetizers is spinach and artichoke dip. Tangy, rich and packed with more vegetables than most dips, it’s almost enough to make a full meal. Add a family-size package of cheese tortellini and it’s definitely a full meal.

Most spinach-artichoke dip recipes use some kind of allium, such as garlic or shallots, but adding either exceeds this column’s five-ingredient limit. Instead, use marinated artichoke hearts, which almost always have garlic, plus additional complementary seasonings like oregano and red pepper flakes. And while you could use thawed frozen spinach in this dish as you would in the dip, I prefer produce-aisle baby spinach for freshness.

For the creamy component, use whole milk Greek-style yogurt. It’s rich enough to create a luscious sauce but doesn’t weigh down the dish so much that you can’t eat more than a few bites. The trick with yogurt, however, is knowing how to add it to hot pasta without curdling. Instead of adding the yogurt directly to the skillet, you’ll want to temper it with warm pasta cooking water before stirring it in, off the heat. It also helps to use yogurt with a higher fat percentage; don’t go below 5% for best results.

The final component is a crunchy topping, which is best achieved with a generous layer of butter-toasted panko breadcrumbs.

Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Tortellini

1 (20-ounce) package fresh cheese tortellini

Salt, divided

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 cup drained marinated artichoke hearts

1 (4-ounce) package fresh baby spinach

1 cup whole milk Greek-style plain yogurt, at least 5% fat

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the tortellini and cook for 2 minutes less than the package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water.

While the water is boiling and the tortellini are cooking, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add the panko and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a small bowl.

Return the skillet to medium heat and add the remaining butter. When the butter has melted, add the artichokes and cook, breaking up large pieces with a wooden spoon, until warmed through, about 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low and add the spinach and the drained tortellini. Cook just until the spinach wilts, then remove from the heat.

Place the yogurt in a medium bowl and whisk in the reserved pasta water until smooth. Add to the skillet with the tortellini and stir gently until combined. Season to taste with salt, top evenly with the panko, and serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 645 calories (percent of calories from fat, 30), 29 grams protein, 84 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 6 grams fiber, 22 grams total fat (12 grams saturated), 91 milligrams cholesterol, 956 milligrams sodium.

For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/2 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt, plus more for the pasta water.

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

