My favorite way to cook tofu is under the broiler because it’s an easy method for getting a crisp, browned exterior and doesn’t require much time or attention. A light sprinkle of salt and brush of oil is all it needs to turn golden brown.

But perfectly golden brown tofu is not a meal on its own. For this sheet pan meal, I’ve taken very loose inspiration from the Korean street food dish tteokbokki, a spicy stew made with rice cakes, called tteok, and gochujang chile paste. Tteok, which you can find in the freezer and refrigerator section of Korean grocery stores and international markets, are more like thick, chewy oblong dumplings than cakes, and they’re a delicious canvas for just about anything you throw at them.

Initially, I wanted to treat the rice cakes like gnocchi, because they can be cooked in the oven on a sheet pan without par-boiling, but I found that they did need a couple of minutes in a pot of boiling water to soften before tossing in a spicy sauce made from gochujang, soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame oil. Once the tofu is browned, add the rice cakes, along with the sauce, to the sheet pan and return to the broiler to cook until caramelized and crisp.

I like to reserve a bit of the spicy sauce mixture to stir in after everything is broiled for a touch of lighter, brighter heat. This, plus a sprinkle of scallions (if you’d like) are all you need to round out this easy vegan meal.

Sheet Pan Spicy Tofu and Rice Cakes

2 tablespoons gochujang

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided, plus more for the pan if needed

1 pound Korean rice cakes (tteok)

1 (14-ounce) block firm or extra-firm tofu, drained

Salt, to taste

Optional: Sliced scallions, for serving

Heat the broiler to high with a rack in the closest position to the heating element. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil or a silicone baking mat. If using foil, lightly grease with sesame oil.

Whisk together the gochujang, soy sauce, vinegar and 1 tablespoon oil in a medium bowl. Set aside 2 tablespoons of the mixture in a small bowl for serving.

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the rice cakes and cook for 2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to the medium bowl with the sauce.

Meanwhile, slice the tofu into 1/2-inch-thick slabs. Pat very dry with paper towels and season with salt. Place on one side of the prepared sheet pan. Drizzle with the remaining sesame oil.

Transfer to the broiler and cook until the tofu is crisp and golden brown on the first side, about 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and carefully flip. Return to the broiler and cook for 3 minutes. Pour the rice cakes in a single layer and any sauce remaining from the bowl onto the empty side of the sheet pan. Return to the oven and cook until the tofu is browned on the second side and the rice cakes are caramelized, 2 to 3 minutes.

Transfer the tofu to a cutting board and slice into bite-sized pieces. Return to the sheet pan and toss with the rice cakes. Drizzle with the reserved sauce. Serve topped with the scallions, if desired.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 472 calories (percent of calories from fat, 34), 23 grams protein, 57 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 18 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 690 milligrams sodium.

