Grilled cheese sandwiches are often billed as a quick, easy and family-friendly meal, but unless you’ve got a large griddle, it’s time-consuming to make enough for more than one or two. You’ve got to cook low and slow on the stovetop to evenly melt the cheese while not burning the bread. For batches of multiple sandwiches, that time adds up.
Instead of trying to figure out how to use a griddle on my glass-topped electric stove, I make grilled cheese sandwiches on a sheet pan in the oven. It’s faster than making multiple sandwiches in batches and it browns them far more evenly than a skillet. Plus, I don’t need to stand next to the stove the whole time to make sure they aren’t burning.
For the most even browning, start the sandwiches open-faced in a butter-slicked sheet pan. Let them bake until the cheese is bubbly, then assemble them into sandwiches. A few more minutes in the oven turns the exterior golden brown and ready to slice into triangles for serving.
While you can certainly make plain grilled cheese using this method, it’s also very easy to add bonus fillings, like tangy and spicy kimchi. Both the heat and the acidity of kimchi balance the richness of the cheese and butter, plus kimchi’s crisp crunch stays intact throughout the cooking process, providing textural contrast in the otherwise soft sandwich. Prefer a milder sandwich? Try swapping sauerkraut for the kimchi for a similar result. Or use thinly sliced Granny Smith apple for an even crunchier contrast. No matter which filling you add, be sure to drain it well if it has juice; excess liquid will prevent the bread from crisping.
Sheet Pan Kimchi Grilled Cheese
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
8 slices sandwich bread
8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated
1 cup drained kimchi
Heat the oven to 425 degrees with a rack in the middle.
Place the butter on a 13-by-18-inch rimmed sheet pan, transfer to the oven, and let melt, about 5 minutes.
Remove the pan from the oven, then carefully tilt it back and forth to evenly coat the bottom with the butter. Place the bread slices on the pan. Sprinkle the cheese over each slice, then top half of the slices with the kimchi. Transfer to the oven and bake until the cheese is bubbly and bottoms begin to turn brown, 7 to 10 minutes.
Remove the pan from the oven and flip the cheese-topped bread over the kimchi-topped bread. Return to the oven and continue to cook until the sandwiches are crisp and golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Slice into triangles and serve.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 524 calories (percent of calories from fat, 65), 21 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 38 grams total fat (22 grams saturated), 102 milligrams cholesterol, 757 milligrams sodium.
