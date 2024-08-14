Grilled cheese sandwiches are often billed as a quick, easy and family-friendly meal, but unless you’ve got a large griddle, it’s time-consuming to make enough for more than one or two. You’ve got to cook low and slow on the stovetop to evenly melt the cheese while not burning the bread. For batches of multiple sandwiches, that time adds up.

Instead of trying to figure out how to use a griddle on my glass-topped electric stove, I make grilled cheese sandwiches on a sheet pan in the oven. It’s faster than making multiple sandwiches in batches and it browns them far more evenly than a skillet. Plus, I don’t need to stand next to the stove the whole time to make sure they aren’t burning.

For the most even browning, start the sandwiches open-faced in a butter-slicked sheet pan. Let them bake until the cheese is bubbly, then assemble them into sandwiches. A few more minutes in the oven turns the exterior golden brown and ready to slice into triangles for serving.