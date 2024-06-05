RECIPE: Make Leftie Lee’s Hawaiian Mac Salad

Tossing the warm pasta with the vinegar helps the pasta absorb the vinegar before being coated with the dressing.

At the restaurant the side dish serving is 1/2 cup. It is also sold in half-pound containers from the cold case.

Leftie Lee’s Hawaiian Mac Salad

1 pound elbow macaroni or cavatappi

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

1/4 cup whole milk

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1/2 small onion

2 carrots, trimmed and peeled

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

Pepper

Sliced green onions, for garnish

Cook macaroni or cavatappi according to package directions until soft and slightly overcooked, about 14 minutes.

When pasta is done, drain and put into a large bowl. Toss with apple cider vinegar and let pasta cool.

While pasta is cooling, stir mayonnaise, milk and sugar together in a small bowl.

Puree onion in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Transfer onion puree to a medium bowl. Replace the food processor blade with the grating disk and grate carrots. Add grated carrots to bowl with pureed onion.

Toss cooled pasta with the mix of carrots and onion and then add the mayonnaise mixture. Toss together and taste for seasoning, adding salt and pepper as needed. Serve, garnished with sliced green onions.

Makes 8 cups.

Per 1/2 cup serving: 159 calories (percent of calories from fat, 32), 4 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 6 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 3 milligrams cholesterol, 71 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Leftie Lee’s, Olive + Pine, 6 Olive St., Avondale Estates; 404-224-9659, leftielees.com.

