FROM THE MENU OF ...

RECIPE: Make La Grotta Ristorante Italiano’s Panna Cotta

La Grotta Ristorante Italiano’s Panna Cotta. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee)

Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
15 minutes ago

La Grotta has been our go-to place for special evenings out for many years. The service is always impeccable and the food is always delicious. My husband is particularly fond of the traditional Italian desserts, especially the panna cotta. I wonder if they would share that recipe. Thank you for asking.

— Helen Mercer, Atlanta

Vincent Stewart, manager of La Grotta Ristorante Italiano, was pleased to share the recipe from executive chef Daniel Chance. Variations of this dessert have long been a mainstay on the restaurant menu.

Gelatin sheets are available online or at local cookware shops and those that carry pastry-making supplies such as Cook’s Warehouse and Pastry Depot.

La Grotta Ristorante Italiano’s Panna Cotta

4 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon honey

2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1 vanilla bean pod

Zest of 1 lemon

5 gelatin sheets

Neutral oil such as canola or sunflower for oiling molds

Fresh berries, extra-virgin olive oil, chopped pistachios and mint sprigs for garnish

In a medium saucepan over low heat, combine cream, sugar, honey, vanilla extract and salt. Split vanilla bean open lengthwise and scrape seeds into the cream mixture, then add vanilla bean pod. Whisk until sugar is dissolved, about 4 minutes, then remove from heat and add lemon zest. Cover saucepan and let mixture rest 20 minutes, then remove and discard vanilla bean pod. Add gelatin sheets to cream mixture and whisk until dissolved, then let rest 10 minutes, whisking every 3 or 4 minutes.

Lightly oil 8 6-ounce ramekins or custard cups. After cream mixture has rested, divide between ramekins or custard cups and refrigerate, covered, overnight. When ready to serve, run a sharp knife around the edge of the ramekin or custard cup and turn out onto a serving plate. Garnish with fresh berries, a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, chopped pistachios and a sprig of mint.

Serves 8.

Per serving (without garnishes): 469 calories (percent of calories from fat, 82), 4 grams protein, 18 grams carbohydrates, 16 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 44 grams total fat (28 grams saturated), 135 milligrams cholesterol, 52 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... La Grotta Ristorante Italiano, 2637 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta; 404-231-1368, lagrottaatlanta.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

