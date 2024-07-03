Recipe: Make KR SteakBar’s Caesar Salad

The breadcrumbs are actually panko, browned in a skillet or in the oven with housemade garlic oil. To make the oil, they warm garlic cloves in olive oil over low heat until the garlic is tender, then strain out and discard the garlic. The oil can be stored in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to a month.

The egg yolks in the recipe thicken the dressing and make it creamy. Coddling the yolks minimizes concerns about consuming raw eggs.

Explore More recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

KR SteakBar’s Caesar Salad

8 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1/2 cup Caesar Dressing (see recipe)

Anchovy fillets, garlic-infused panko (see note above) and grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish

In a large bowl, toss lettuce with dressing. Divide between 2 serving plates and garnish with anchovy fillets, panko and Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

Serves 2.

Per serving: 635 calories (percent of calories from fat, 70), 17 grams protein, 35 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, 21 grams fiber, 52 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 49 milligrams cholesterol, 464 milligrams sodium.

Caesar Dressing

The restaurant uses a blended oil that is 80% canola and 20% olive oil.

1 egg, room temperature

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 cup blended oil (see note)

1/2 (2-ounce) tin of anchovies packed in olive oil, drained

3 garlic cloves

2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon Tabasco

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Make coddled egg yolk: Fill a saucepan with 3 inches of water and bring to a boil. Place a bowl of ice water alongside the cooktop. Submerge whole egg in saucepan and cook 1 minute, then remove egg to ice bath. Cool 2 minutes, then carefully crack egg open and separate yolk, discarding egg white.

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade, process vinegar and coddled egg yolk for 10 seconds. With processor running, slowly drizzle in blended oil. Stop machine and add anchovies and garlic. Process 30 seconds, or until garlic and anchovies are pureed. Stop machine and add pepper, ground mustard, Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco and process 30 seconds. Add lemon juice and process 20 seconds. Mixture will have thickened. Move dressing to a jar, cover and refrigerate until needed. Use within 2 days. Shake well before using.

Makes 1 1/2 cups.

Per tablespoon: 118 calories (percent of calories from fat, 94), 1 gram protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 13 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 12 milligrams cholesterol, 97 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of . . . KR SteakBar, 349 Peachtree Hills Ave., Atlanta. 404-841-8820, krsteakbar.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.