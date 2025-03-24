Food & Dining
Psito brings Greek eats to Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood

Psito brings fresh Mediterranean cuisine to Summerhill, including pitas baked fresh in-house.

Credit: Angie Mosier

Credit: Angie Mosier

Psito brings fresh Mediterranean cuisine to Summerhill, including pitas baked fresh in-house. (Credit: Angie Mosier, courtesy of Psito)
32 minutes ago

Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood is home to a new Greek counter-service restaurant.

Psito (pronounced ‘SEE-toe’) is a fast-casual restaurant serving Greek cuisine like stuffed pitas, salads and frozen Greek yogurt. Located in Summerhill’s main dining strip on Georgia Avenue, the new lunch and dinner spot is run by Birmingham-based Pihakis Restaurant Group (PHG).

Psito moved into the space next door to Hero Doughnuts and Buns that formerly held Hot Dog Pete’s, both also PHG concepts.

Psito is a new Greek fast-casual restaurant on Georgia Avenue in Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood.

Credit: Angie Mosier

icon to expand image

Credit: Angie Mosier

“Nick Pihakis, our CEO, comes from a long line of Greeks in Birmingham,” Angie Mosier, PHG’s creative director, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “At one point he said, ‘Hey, why don’t we open a Greek restaurant?‘”

That idea led to a team research trip to Greece and planted the seeds for one of the group’s Birmingham businesses, Tasty Town Greek Restaurant and Lounge. Much of Psito’s menu was developed from items served at Tasty Town, Mosier said, including frozen Greek yogurt, the new restaurant’s signature dessert.

Psito means "roast" in Greek, and most hot dishes at the restaurant will be cooked over a wood fire.

Credit: Angie Mosier

icon to expand image

Credit: Angie Mosier

Psito will be open for lunch and dinner, and offers a “small but mighty menu,” Mosier said. The restaurant will make its own Greek spreads in house, like hummus and tzatziki, to pair with freshly baked pita.

Most hot dishes will be grilled over a wood fire, including beef, lamb, chicken and vegetables. The cooking style inspired the restaurant’s name: Psito is the Greek word for “roast.”

Those hot items can be stuffed into pitas or added to salads. Side dish offerings include Freekah taboulleh, Greek lemon potatoes, and herbed lima beans.

The beverage menu includes a list of curated beers and Greek wines.

Besides on-premises dining about 15, Psito accepts takeout orders via its website.

25 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-552-4167, eatpsito.com

Psito menu

Page 1 of Psito's opening menu.

Credit: Psito

icon to expand image

Credit: Psito

Page 2 of Psito's opening menu.

Credit: Psito

icon to expand image

Credit: Psito

