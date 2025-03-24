Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood is home to a new Greek counter-service restaurant.
Psito (pronounced ‘SEE-toe’) is a fast-casual restaurant serving Greek cuisine like stuffed pitas, salads and frozen Greek yogurt. Located in Summerhill’s main dining strip on Georgia Avenue, the new lunch and dinner spot is run by Birmingham-based Pihakis Restaurant Group (PHG).
Psito moved into the space next door to Hero Doughnuts and Buns that formerly held Hot Dog Pete’s, both also PHG concepts.
Credit: Angie Mosier
Credit: Angie Mosier
“Nick Pihakis, our CEO, comes from a long line of Greeks in Birmingham,” Angie Mosier, PHG’s creative director, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “At one point he said, ‘Hey, why don’t we open a Greek restaurant?‘”
That idea led to a team research trip to Greece and planted the seeds for one of the group’s Birmingham businesses, Tasty Town Greek Restaurant and Lounge. Much of Psito’s menu was developed from items served at Tasty Town, Mosier said, including frozen Greek yogurt, the new restaurant’s signature dessert.
Credit: Angie Mosier
Credit: Angie Mosier
Psito will be open for lunch and dinner, and offers a “small but mighty menu,” Mosier said. The restaurant will make its own Greek spreads in house, like hummus and tzatziki, to pair with freshly baked pita.
Most hot dishes will be grilled over a wood fire, including beef, lamb, chicken and vegetables. The cooking style inspired the restaurant’s name: Psito is the Greek word for “roast.”
Those hot items can be stuffed into pitas or added to salads. Side dish offerings include Freekah taboulleh, Greek lemon potatoes, and herbed lima beans.
The beverage menu includes a list of curated beers and Greek wines.
Besides on-premises dining about 15, Psito accepts takeout orders via its website.
25 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-552-4167, eatpsito.com
Scroll down to see the Psito menu
Credit: Psito
Credit: Psito
Credit: Psito
Credit: Psito
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Handout
Boqueria brings appealing tapas menu to Colony Square
Boqueria, a New York tapas chain recently opened in Colony Square, is a high-end, modern restaurant with broad appeal.
Dashi-pickled radishes give Asian bite to favorite springtime root veggie
Second Helping, a new weekly column that features a recipe previously published in the AJC, launches with chef Savannah Sasser's Dashi-Pickled Radishes.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Georgia is planning one of the largest cancellations of voter registrations in U.S. history
About 455,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations are scheduled for cancellation this summer. It will be the largest removal since Georgia set a national record in 2017.
Art of the failed deal: How Murphy Crossing development fell apart
The development would have brought stable housing to a historically neglected part of Atlanta. What exactly derailed the project depends on whom you ask.
Congress investigates group founded by Stacey Abrams
A congressional committee has requested the board’s file on the New Georgia Project as it investigates possible foreign influence on American elections.