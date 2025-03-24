Credit: Angie Mosier Credit: Angie Mosier

“Nick Pihakis, our CEO, comes from a long line of Greeks in Birmingham,” Angie Mosier, PHG’s creative director, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “At one point he said, ‘Hey, why don’t we open a Greek restaurant?‘”

That idea led to a team research trip to Greece and planted the seeds for one of the group’s Birmingham businesses, Tasty Town Greek Restaurant and Lounge. Much of Psito’s menu was developed from items served at Tasty Town, Mosier said, including frozen Greek yogurt, the new restaurant’s signature dessert.

Psito will be open for lunch and dinner, and offers a “small but mighty menu,” Mosier said. The restaurant will make its own Greek spreads in house, like hummus and tzatziki, to pair with freshly baked pita.

Most hot dishes will be grilled over a wood fire, including beef, lamb, chicken and vegetables. The cooking style inspired the restaurant’s name: Psito is the Greek word for “roast.”

Those hot items can be stuffed into pitas or added to salads. Side dish offerings include Freekah taboulleh, Greek lemon potatoes, and herbed lima beans.

The beverage menu includes a list of curated beers and Greek wines.

Besides on-premises dining about 15, Psito accepts takeout orders via its website.

25 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-552-4167, eatpsito.com

