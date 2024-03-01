Old Fourth Ward hotel to offer new food and drink options and more restaurant news

*****

North Carolina-based Summit Coffee is slated to open its second metro Atlanta location March 9 at 1565 North Decatur Road in the former Baker Dude space in Emory Village. The cafe, joining a location in Roswell, will serve a variety of coffee drinks and housemade pastries.

Giveaways and activities will be hosted throughout the weekend, including a mug giveaway for the first 100 customers to visit on March 9, and free oat milk cappuccinos on Sunday.

Summit Coffee Emory Village will be open on Sundays-Wednesdays from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursdays-Saturdays from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

In addition to metro Atlanta, Summit also has location in Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina.

*****

A retro arcade called Melt Yard Arcade opened inside Marietta restaurant Marietta Melt Yard today.

The arcade features the third most pinball machines in metro Atlanta, according to a news release, along with multiple classic arcade games.

Melt Yard teamed up with local arcade game restoration experts Marietta Kingpinsto put together the arcade. Many games in the Melt Yard Arcade date back to the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

The Melt Yard Arcade will also feature monthly tournaments and league play and features games like Street Fighter II Turbo, Cruis’n USA and NBA Jam.

Located at 800 Whitlock Ave. NW just west of the Marietta Square, Marietta Melt Yard opened in 2022 and is owned by Matt DeBusschere and former Channel 2 anchor Justin Wilfon.

*****

Meat and sausage manufacturer Patak Meat Products has suspended its retail store operations in Austell, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

A new location of Japanese restaurant Mikata is set to open March 8 in the State Farm building in Dunwoody, Atlanta Magazine reports. It joins seven Mikata locations in Georgia and Alabama.

*****

Lounge and restaurant V12 is set to open later this month at 610 Spring St. in Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from brother and sister Kelan and Vinny Watson, who own and operate Sovereign Sweets in Buckhead, and Quavo from the Atlanta-based rap group Migos.

