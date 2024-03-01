BREAKING | Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair

All lanes of Peachtree Street were back open Friday morning after a sinkhole partially shut down a busy section of the road in south Buckhead four days ago.
The hole appeared in front of Sufi’s Kitchen at 1812 Peachtree Street on Monday, causing the sidewalk to collapse and partially swallowing the restaurant’s sign. The sinkhole was caused by a broken water main and grew rapidly, engulfing some of the road surface.
GOOD NEWS between Buckhead and Midtown! All lanes of Peachtree are back open after a sinkhole opened up on Monday afternoon. This just south of Collier Road. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/AfcID2Ru5p— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 1, 2024
Traffic was seriously affected in the busy area, which is just down the street from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and home to office towers, restaurants and shops. At times, travel on Peachtree Street was reduced to one lane alternating between north- and southbound traffic.
Despite Friday morning’s rain, traffic was flowing smoothly along Peachtree Street at about 10:30 a.m., about an after the road reopened.
Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management did not comment on the road’s reopening and has not responded to requests for further information.
Credit: AP
Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution