BREAKING | Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
For the first time in about four days, Peachtree Street at Palisades Road was fully open to traffic after a sinkhole repair.

15 minutes ago

All lanes of Peachtree Street were back open Friday morning after a sinkhole partially shut down a busy section of the road in south Buckhead four days ago.

The hole appeared in front of Sufi’s Kitchen at 1812 Peachtree Street on Monday, causing the sidewalk to collapse and partially swallowing the restaurant’s sign. The sinkhole was caused by a broken water main and grew rapidly, engulfing some of the road surface.

Traffic was seriously affected in the busy area, which is just down the street from Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and home to office towers, restaurants and shops. At times, travel on Peachtree Street was reduced to one lane alternating between north- and southbound traffic.

Despite Friday morning’s rain, traffic was flowing smoothly along Peachtree Street at about 10:30 a.m., about an after the road reopened.

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management did not comment on the road’s reopening and has not responded to requests for further information.

ExploreWater restored, but repairs continue at Buckhead sinkhole

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

