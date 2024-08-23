Nan Thai to replace Chai Yo in Buckhead and more Atlanta restaurant news

“This is my way of honoring my parents’ iconic Nan Thai brand,” Niyomkul said in a prepared statement. “We’ll be introducing some of my mother’s favorite dishes to our guests in Buckhead.”

She described the new location of Nan Thai as “more relaxed and adapting to the times, incorporating modern fine dining without the white tablecloths.”

The menu will feature original Nan dishes including crispy whole red snapper with three-flavored chili sauce and lamb hung lay (braised lamb in Northern Thai red curry).

The beverage program, put together by bar manager Linda Boualavong, will feature ingredients including Thai basil, lemongrass, and pandan.

Designed by Niyomkul, the Nan space will include Thai silk and wood from Thailand and will pay tribute to her father, who died of COVID-19 at age 70.

“My dad never met a stranger,” Niyomkul said in a news release. “For over 25 years, he made everyone feel like a member of our family. He was always focused on enlightening guests about Thai cuisine while providing a world-class dining experience. That’s been ingrained in me since I was a kid. My parents’ legacy will live on at Nan Thai Buckhead.”

Niyomkul grew up working at her parents’ New York restaurant before the family moved to Atlanta and opened the since-shuttered Tamarind in Midtown in 1998. She worked her way up from the front of the house and operations to become executive chef at Nan Thai Fine Dining.

*****

Credit: Courtesy of Skiptown Credit: Courtesy of Skiptown

Skiptown, a 39,200-square-foot off-leash dog park, social club, restaurant, and pet care concept, will open this fall in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood at 200 Arizona Ave. NE.

Skiptown, housed in a former warehouse that will showcase murals that were part of the original building, will feature 23,000 square feet of indoor space, including indoor off-leash areas.

The facility will also feature a restaurant and social club, offering cocktails, wine, local beers, a coffee bar, and food. The menu will feature breakfast options like sandwiches, croissants, and muffins, all-day items like empanadas and “Paw-tater” tots, sweet and savory snacks like frozen treats and jerky, and pet treats including pup cups and dog “beer” bone broth.

The first Skiptown opened in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020.

*****

An Eastside Beltline location of Mellow Mushroom is set to open this fall at 1015 Boulevard SE in the Boulevard at Grant Park apartment community.

The 3,400-square-foot restaurant will feature elements unique to the more than 160 other Mellow Mushroom locations, including counter service ordering and new menu flavor profiles for food and beverage. The Grant Park eatery will also include two outdoor, Beltline-facing patios.

In addition to stone-baked pizzas, snacks, salads and cocktails, the Beltline location will also debut “panizzis” exclusive to the Grant Park location, hand-held pizza sandwiches exclusive to the Grant Park location.

Other food and beverage menu items exclusive to this location will include chicken pesto panizzi, steak panizzi, cosmic cheese pizza, fajita steak pizza, meatballs, green garden pizza and apple monkey bombs, pull-apart dough bites layered with apple compote, caramel icing and cinnamon sprinkles.

New drinks will include the Java Lamp mixed with vodka, cappuccino and chocolate syrup and the Orange Tango Mocktail made with orange syrup, simple syrup, orange juice, lemon juice, water and topped with cold foam cream.

Read more here.

*****

Michelin-recommended French restaurant Tiny Lou’s, located in the Clermont Hotel, has named James Corwell as its new executive chef. Corwell, who has worked in the food and beverage industry for 30 years, worked at and owned restaurants in Louisiana and served as lead instructor and executive chef at the Wine Spectator Greystone Restaurant at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa, California. He’s also the founder of Ocean Hugger Foods, a sustainable seafood company.

The menus at Tiny Lou’s will also get a refresh. The dinner menu will feature new dishes like country-style foie gras terrine with pork, roasted beet, apple, orange, pistachio; and grilled European quail with mission figs with lardon, honeyed polenta, Madeira, basil and white shrimp; and lump crab brochette with spice roasted butternut squash, chanterelles and shrimp butter.

The brunch menu offers new shareables like deviled eggs with black tuffle oil and Siberian caviar and tartine flambe with toasted batard, gruyère, caramelized onion, bacon lardon.

*****

Beto’s Tacos is set to open a new location at 880 W. Peachtree St. NW in Midtown, and another in Avondale Estates, What Now Atlanta reports. The first Beto’s opened in Suwanee in 2019, with locations since opened in Lawrenceville, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.

*****

Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming soon to 11760 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. It replaced Viva Chicken, a rotisserie chicken eatery that closed in April after just over a year in business.

*****

Takeout pizza eatery GoodFellas Pizza & Wings is set to open at 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW in Greenbriar Mall, What Now Atlanta reports. The Greenbriar location will join other GoodFellas in Midtown and in downtown Atlanta.

*****

The Original Pancake House has closed its restaurant at 5099 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The brand also recently closed a longtime location at 2321 Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta.

