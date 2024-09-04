Make Mama’s Meatloaf from Southern Charm in Blue Ridge

“As a child, my mom’s meatloaf was a staple in our household and is a still dish that holds a special place in my heart. My mom would slice the meatloaf into thick, juicy portions, each one filled with a perfect blend of flavors and spices that she had mastered over the years. The first bite of my mom’s meatloaf was always a moment of pure joy. Our customers love this dish as it as a reminder of the love and warmth of a homecooked meal from their childhood. Please enjoy this meatloaf as a gift from my mother to you.”

At the restaurant they make this meatloaf in 10-pound batches every day. We’ve scaled the recipe down to yield four servings.

Southern Charm’s Mama’s Meatloaf

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

2 eggs

1/4 cup diced onion

1/4 cup diced green pepper

1/2 teaspoon Morton kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 pound 80/20 ground beef

3/4 cup panko

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a small rimmed baking sheet.

In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, eggs, onion, green pepper, salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Using your hands, mix together until well combined. Add ground beef and use hands to mix seasonings into the beef. Add panko and use hands to mix together. Place mixture on prepared baking sheet and form mixture into a 4-by-8-inch rectangle. Cover meatloaf with foil and bake 35 minutes.

While meatloaf is baking, in a small bowl, stir together ketchup, brown sugar, mustard and Worcestershire until sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute. Set aside.

After meatloaf has baked 35 minutes, remove from oven and uncover. Pour ketchup mixture over meatloaf, reserving a few tablespoons to spoon over slices of meatloaf when serving. Return to oven and bake, uncovered, 10 minutes or until meatloaf reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven and allow to cool 5 minutes before serving. Slice and drizzle with reserved ketchup mixture.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 460 calories (percent of calories from fat, 40), 28 grams protein, 41 grams carbohydrates, 21 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 21 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 159 milligrams cholesterol, 998 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Southern Charm, 224 W. Main St., Blue Ridge; 706-632-9090, eatsoutherncharm.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.